Lewis Hamilton recently shared his favorite track on the current F1 calendar. The seven-time world champion has raced on many tracks in his 17 years of racing in the sport. Of course, he has his favorites, where he has felt confident and received massive cheers from the spectators for every move and win.

In an exclusive interivew with GQ, Lewis Hamilton was asked which was his favorite race track. To this, the Mercedes star initially answered Montreal, which is Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. That is where he won his first F1 race back on 2007, when he was only 22 years old.

However, he also mentioned Silverstone, which is his home circuit. He mentioned how the British GP is another one of his favorites since his family can attend the race and the track is great to race at as well.

He said:

"Montreal. That’s where I had my first win in 2007 when I was 22. Silverstone, that's my home. The British Grand Prix is always just special and unique because the family can come and the track is incredible to drive."

Later on, Lewis Hamilton went on to mention other tracks like COTA in Austin, Marina Bay, in Singapore and even Suzuka in Japan, praising all of them. He said:

"Austin, Texas is one of my favorite tracks. It’s a newer circuit but it’s mega for racing. The layout is really cool and the track is great. The racing is amazing on that track particularly. Singapore is pretty cool. The Japanese one is one of the best tracks in the world. It’s legendary."

In conclusion, Hamilton has many favorite tracks, but the top two can be considered the ones in Montreal and Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton feels AI should be implemented by FIA to help decide penalties

After Max Verstappen was not penalized for impeding on several occasions at the Singapore GP, Lewis Hamilton gave his thoughts on how the FIA could start using AI to help them decide penalties.

When Motorsport Network asked whether he was surprised by the stewards' response on Verstappen not getting penalized, the Mercedes driver said:

“Not really. How many years have we…. That rule has been the same for ages, you know? I think we need to start looking into AI for this sort of thing, so we get good decisions. I would like to see whether AI could do a better job or not.”

Though AI could help the stewards in some ways, there are no signs or hints from FIA that they will be implementing it in their system.