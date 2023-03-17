Lewis Hamilton parts ways with long-time trainer Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton recently posted a heartfelt picture and a message to his trainer Angela Cullen, who will be leaving his side after seven long years. This is huge news for F1 and Hamilton fans, as the seven-time world champion always had Cullen by his side, before and after the race.

The Brit posted an adorable picture of him and Angela Cullen with a heart-melting message to her on Instagram. Hamilton mentioned how she has made him a better athlete and human being by being by his side for seven long years.

Hamilton concluded by thanking her wholeheartedly for everything she has done and expressing his excitement for her future endeavors. The Instagram post read:

"For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you."

Lewis Hamilton has spent the most time with Angela Cullen on the F1 paddock. On several occasions, he has mentioned how she is one of the most important people in his life and has made him a much better driver over the years. It is safe to say that thousands of fans will miss the duo on future race weekends.

Lewis Hamilton praises Angela Cullen for being a positive force in his life

According to silverarrows.net, Lewis Hamilton once spoke about how positive and strong Angela Cullen was. The Mercedes driver praised how selfless and focused Cullen was in whatever she did and how she always had a positive outlook on situations, even on Hamilton's darkest days. The Brit said:

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people… and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around. She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.”

It is safe to say that Angela Cullen played a huge part in helping Lewis Hamilton get to where he is today.

