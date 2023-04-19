Lewis Hamilton partying with Justin Bieber at Coachella creates a huge uproar among F1 fans

F1 fans on Twitter were extremely excited as images of Lewis Hamilton partying with Canadian pop-star Justin Bieber at Coachella emerged on social media.

Hamilton recently released posted a bunch of images in which he was seen partying with his friends. In one image, he was also spotted alongside Bieber, who's famous for songs like 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', and 'What Do You Mean?'

rul @hamilt44n coachella lewis hamilton is just that guy coachella lewis hamilton is just that guy https://t.co/ptgkfXcTYv

Aside from the Canadian superstar, the seven-time world champion was joined by 13thWitness, Pro Logic, Spinz, Miles Chamley-Watson, and a slew of other notable celebrities. Fans of F1 and the artist were excited as the two celebrities from different fields interacted.

"JUSTIN BIEBER AND LEWIS HAMILTON!!!!!!!!!!! MY WORLDS COLLIDING," one fan wrote on Twitter.

deni @fiagirly ARE U INSANE?????????? MY WORLDS ARE U INSANE?????????? MY WORLDS https://t.co/7iYxoKLOsO

ؘ @hamwdc lewis hamilton in coachella u will always be famous lewis hamilton in coachella u will always be famous https://t.co/RytcGfyaLc

E @Lovedbyuu Lewis Hamilton and Justin bieber together literally screamed when I saw the pics I can’t Lewis Hamilton and Justin bieber together literally screamed when I saw the pics I can’t

Victoria is missing Justin @_usmilebiebs Justin and Lewis Hamilton??? I didn’t know I needed to see them meet up but apparently I did need that Justin and Lewis Hamilton??? I didn’t know I needed to see them meet up but apparently I did need that https://t.co/ZnzxqeqvZ9

Last weekend, the Mercedes star was spotted attending the festival in the Californian desert on consecutive days. Hamilton sported a bright yellow and orange two-piece with red sunglasses and a fuzzy cap.

The 38-year-old was also seen dancing his heart out in a recently released video captured by a fan present near the Brit.

"Both teams have won a world championship" - Guenther Steiner addresses the Lewis Hamilton Abu Dhabi incident

After competing fiercely with Max Verstappen for nearly nine months, Lewis Hamilton had a devastating finale to the 2021 season. The Red Bull star emerged victorious in the season's final race in Abu Dhabi amid controversial circumstances.

While Mercedes was upset that Verstappen won the drivers' championship in 2021, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes it was a win-win situation for both parties. In fact, he argues that if it were him, he would have gladly accepted the outcome.

“Look, at the end of the day, both teams have won a world championship and good for them. Red Bull won the drivers’ and Mercedes the constructors’. I’d take either of those. Mercedes didn’t protest, so off we go. We move on," Steiner said.

However, he did state that he was taken aback by race director Michael Masi's unusual actions. Masi was sacked by the FIA as a result of his mismanagement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

