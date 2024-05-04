Lewis Hamilton pens an emotional note for the fans after another disappointing qualifying session

Lewis Hamilton had a poor qualifying session for the sprint race at the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

Right from the start of the sprint qualifying session, the Mercedes star struggled around the Miami International Autodrome track. While his teammate George Russell ended the SQ1 session in P5, Hamilton was all the way down in P12. Disaster struck for Mercedes in the SQ2 session, since both their drivers were eliminated.

In the last push lap during SQ2, Lewis Hamilton clipped the wall coming out of turn 16, which was part of the reason why he was unable to improve his time. At the end of SQ2, he remained in P12, while Russell ended up in P11 after having a poor session himself.

Following the sprint qualifying, Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram to express his disappointment. He posted a story on his official account, assuring his fans that he and the team are working as hard as they can to bounce back from the grim situation. He believed that the team would get past this torrid phase.

"Not the best today. All I can say is please know that we are working as hard as we can, we are giving it everything and we won't give up. We will get past this," Hamilton wrote.

Lewis Hamilton writes an emotional message to fans after a disappointing sprint qualifying at Miami GP (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lewis Hamilton's worrying assessment on Mercedes W15's pace following tough Miami GP sprint qualifying

Following a poor performance at the 2024 F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying, Lewis Hamilton addressed Mercedes' W15's pace limitations and expects a difficult sprint race on Saturday.

He told F1.com that though the car felt decent in FP1, it was a few tenths away from the rest of the top teams. Hamilton hoped to get into the points positions in the sprint race.

“The car felt really good in P1 and then qualifying, it didn’t feel terrible, it’s just we’re seven tenths off. That’s just the pace of our car,” Hamilton said.

“I think the sprint race is going to be tough. We’re in 12th so don’t expect a huge amount from there to be honest. It’s not an easy circuit to overtake on or to follow. Just trying to step into the points somehow, if we can,” he added.

Hamilton would be starting the Miami GP sprint race from P12, behind his teammate George Russell.