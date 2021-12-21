"Probably wouldn't fit in the car" - Lewis Hamilton reveals who would play him in a movie

Lewis Hamilton's rise in Formula 1 and his subsequent career has been nothing short of a tale for the ages. Now, the seven-time world champion has revealed who would play him if his life were ever depicted on the silver screen.

In an interview with Esquire Middle East and IWC Schaffhausen before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked who he thinks would be apt to portray him in a movie. He said:

"It's difficult because you have to find someone, you generally have to try and find someone that looks like you. I don't know any actors that I could say look like me. Maybe I will say someone like Michael B. Jordan, for example, would be cool. But, I mean, he is much bigger and probably wouldn't fit in the car so he will have to slim down. But I like his acting."

Michael B. Jordan achieved fame with his portrayal of Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed from the Rocky franchise, as well as Erik Killmonger from Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His size, however, will be an issue, according to Lewis Hamilton. In a past interview with Graham Norton, Hamilton had mentioned how it is essential for F1 drivers to not be too top-heavy as weight plays a crucial role in race pace.

Michael B. Jordan would certainly have to go through some drastic weight loss to get in shape for a supposed Lewis Hamilton biopic. A drive around in a Mercedes F1 car on a hot day in Sepang would probably be a good place to start his preparations.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his most-watched movie

Lewis Hamilton also talked about what his most-watched movie is. Many would have expected it to be Cool Runnings, based on the story of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team's Winter Olympic dream, as the Briton had mentioned it to be his favorite movie on the previously mentioned interview with Graham Norton. Hamilton, however, went a different route:

"Probably Trading Places or Coming to America. I think those two I've watched... I watch every year, particularly during Christmas. So, probably Trading Places. It's probably the movie I've seen the most."

Trading Places is a 1983 American comedy film starring Eddie Murphy.

Edited by Anurag C