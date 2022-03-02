"This year, and the next, and the next" - F1 pundit on Lewis Hamilton's chances of winning his 8th title

Lewis Hamilton's quest for an eighth F1 drivers world championship crown is still ongoing and won't be ending anytime soon, according to television analyst Ted Kravitz.

The veteran F1 pundit was asked if Lewis Hamilton had missed out on his final chance to win a world title in 2021. The British journalist said:

“No. I think he’s still got a very good chance this year, and the next, and the next. I think he’ll only be more motivated. There have already been some great drivers who have tried to stop him winning the first seven, so I don’t think that affects the way he is, or approaching his racing.”

Prior to the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona, the 37-year-old had already claimed he was the most dangerous version of himself going into the 2022 F1 season.

Speaking in a video about his lengthy career in F1 in general, his decade with Mercedes in particular, and if it was difficult to adapt as he got older, the Briton said:

“I would say so. I mean naturally your body does age into fatigue. As you get older, it’s a slower recovery. But I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m in a downward slope, I still feel like I’m mostly at the top. I’m more efficient in how I train and more in tune with my body in terms of knowing when I can push and not push. I’m way more in tune than ever before. So yeah, I’ve got that all the experience of over the years I’ve got the great rapport with my team. We’ve been together 10 years. So, I think we probably have the strongest partnership, I would say.”

Lewis Hamilton excited to collaborate with new team-mate George Russell in 2022

Lewis Hamilton feels George Russell fits into the Mercedes team like a glove and is excited to collaborate with his new team-mate in the 2022 F1 season.

In an interview with senior F1 writer Lawrence Barretto, the seven-time world champion elaborated on his plans to work together with Russell, who joined from Williams at the end of last season. Hamilton said:

“He fits in and fits the position like a glove. So far, it’s great and honestly, I think I’ve learnt a lot over the years about how to engage with your team mate, how you work as a team in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal. One of the reasons we have more world titles than any other team. I am excited to engage with him, to collaborate with him, hopefully, our driving styles aren’t too dissimilar.”

Russell also spoke on the prospect of teamming up with Hamilton, whom he called a childhood superhero during the launch event of the Mercedes W13. He claimed it was a great opportunity to learn and see how the best in the sport takes on the challenges.

Edited by Anurag C