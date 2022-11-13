Lewis Hamilton praises Max Verstappen, says he has 'done an amazing job' to win 2022 F1 title

In a rare moment, Lewis Hamilton praised Max Verstappen for his achievements in the 2022 F1 season. Hamilton felt the Dutchman should be proud of his achievements and tipped him off to win the next two rounds to set a new record.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, the Briton said:

“I can't say that I've had time to study every aspect of what Max has done this year, but I think he's done an amazing job. He's done everything that he had to do. He can be proud of the job that he's done. I know what it feels to be in a position like that. He's got a chance to win more races, the next two races, so he could take that record that he's now taken even further if we can't stop him, or Ferrari can't stop him. There's not really much more to say, he's done a great job.”

Offering rare praise, the seven-time world champion believes his Dutch rival has delivered every weekend and done an excellent job claiming a second title and breaking records. Empathizing with the Red Bull champion in a dominant car, Lewis Hamilton tipped off his 2021 title rival to set a new record by claiming victories in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. The Briton acknowledged Max Verstappen’s dominance and felt his performances in 2022 have been praiseworthy.

Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes could seal the top two spots at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

After securing first and third positions in the sprint race ahead of the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will be starting the main race from the front row of the grid. The latter feels it will be a special moment if they manage to clinch the top two spots on the podium at the Interlagos circuit in the main race.

Speaking to F1TV after the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint, the Briton said:

“Yeah, we have to! We’ll work together as a team tomorrow and this is about the team, to get this result for the team, I think it’d be incredibly special. And obviously we’re chasing the red guys [Ferrari, in the constructors' standings] – it could be good. Getting a one-two either way, I’m going to be happy, personally, just because of how hard everybody’s worked.”

In the sprint, Mercedes appeared competitive with their pace and low tire degradation against both Ferrari and Red Bull. A top-two finish in Brazil as per Lewis Hamilton might just help the Silver Arrows squad leapfrog Ferrari to second place in the championship standings ahead of the final race of the season.

