"You’re just praying for it to end" - Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes will be 'right there in a race' once bouncing is fixed

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he had to overcome the pain barrier on his way to securing P4 at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

The 37-year-old had to drive a Mercedes W13 that was porpoising and bouncing constantly on the Baku City Circuit, resulting in a considerable amount of pain and a stiff back.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff offered an apology to Lewis Hamilton during his cool-down lap, saying

“Lewis [Hamilton], we all know this is a bit of a s***box to drive at the moment and sorry for the back also. We will sort ourselves out.”

The seven-time world champion replied:

“Ah, well done guy. Great job with the strategy...let’s definitely make some changes, okay? Let’s keep pushing.”

In his post-race interview with the media, Lewis Hamilton elaborated on his difficulties in the car and how he got through the 51-lap ordeal, saying:

“That’s the only thing. Biting down on my teeth through pain and just adrenaline. I can’t express the pain that you experience, particularly on the straight here. At the end, you’re just praying for it to end. We’re in such a good position still, we got third and fourth which is a great result for the team. The team did a great job with the strategy, once we fix this bouncing, we’re going to be right there in a race but we’re losing over a second just with bouncing, for sure. Or at least a second with bouncing…I’ll be at the factory tomorrow; we’ve got to have some good discussions and keep pushing.”

Lewis Hamilton needs to have confidence in his car, according to former Mercedes aerodynamicist

Lewis Hamilton needs to be more confident in his car, according to former Mercedes aerodynamicist Philipp Brändle. Brändle has spent six years with the Silver Arrows and has seen the seven-time world champion operate firsthand on his way to multiple world titles.

The British engineer's comments come as Hamilton has struggled to perform with the Mercedes W13 and has been outshone by new teammate George Russell.

Speaking in an interview with speedweek.com, Brändle said:

“Lewis [Hamilton] needs to have confidence in the car, which is very important to him. He’s not like [Michael] Schumacher and doesn’t have the technical background. But he can feel the car particularly well.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, Hamilton is sixth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 62 points after eight rounds of racing.

