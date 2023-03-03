Lewis Hamilton has prepared himself for a 'championship battle' this season despite last year's struggles

Lewis Hamilton recently claimed he has prepared himself for a championship battle this season despite having had his worst season in the sport last year. The seven-time world champion was far removed from the title race as Red Bull and Max Verstappen ran away with both titles in 2022.

Mercedes were unable to properly grasp the aerodynamic regulations introduced at the start of 2022, leading to a dramatic fall from grace for the Brackley-based team.

As a result, Hamilton was unable to get revenge against Max Verstappen, who narrowly clinched his first title in the final race of 2021. Despite last year's challenges, Hamilton claims he has prepared himself for a championship battle as Mercedes have reportedly resolved some of their issues from last year.

Speaking to the media, Lewis Hamilton said about the new season:

"We'll find out in the next couple of days - what's realistic. But I mean, that's what I have prepared for. I have prepared myself for a championship battle, whether or not we have the equipment to fight for the championship, we'll find out. I do believe I have got the team still that are championship worthy. It's just for us to keep our heads down."

Lewis Hamilton claims 2022 was the greatest year of his career in this particular regard

Mika Häkkinen @F1MikaHakkinen



How long will he have patience to ignore critics, stay quiet and keep himself motivated after all these years? And what happens if George beats him? Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers ever in #F1 but still, the amount of criticism he gets is something absolutely crazy.How long will he have patience to ignore critics, stay quiet and keep himself motivated after all these years? And what happens if George beats him? Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers ever in #F1 but still, the amount of criticism he gets is something absolutely crazy.How long will he have patience to ignore critics, stay quiet and keep himself motivated after all these years? And what happens if George beats him? https://t.co/tmVd8ypeiP

Lewis Hamilton has hailed the 2022 season as the greatest year of his career in terms of fan support, despite failing to clinch a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton's struggles were compounded by the impressive performance of his much younger teammate George Russell, who claimed Mercedes' only win of the season. Despite the setback, the seven-time world champion insisted that he felt empowered by the incredible support he received from fans around the world.

In an exclusive interview with Mercedes F1, Lewis Hamilton said:

"The fans continue to keep me going. 2022 has been the greatest year in my career in terms of fan support. There has been so much love and that's so appreciated. The support feels like it is magnified. I felt like we've been on a journey together more than ever before."

With the Silver Arrows having unveiled their highly anticipated 2023 challenger, the W14, fans are hoping for another championship-winning season for the seven-time world champion. However, only time will tell if the Silver Arrows will be able to climb back to the top of the sport.

Poll : 0 votes