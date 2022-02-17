Lewis Hamilton watches on as George Russell sits in Mercedes W13 for first time

Lewis Hamilton was on hand to watch his new teammate George Russell take his place inside the cockpit of the all-new car Mercedes will run in the 2022 F1 season.

The seven-time world champion was present at the team's factory to watch 24-year-old Russell get into the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance. This year onwards, the 'E-performance' badge will be used to highlight all their new products and the Mercedes-AMG hybrid cars.

Russell featured in a short video where the former Williams man shared his excitement about sitting in the W13 for the first time. He said:

“Hey guys! So, today is a big day! Sitting in the W13 for the very first time in my brand new seat. So, fingers crossed I fit ‘as snug as a bug in a rug’ which is the plan and getting ready to drive the car for the first time at Silverstone.”

Hamilton can be seen sharing his insights with Russell during the fitting, but none of it is audible to viewers.

The Mercedes W13 is set to be unveiled to the public for the first time on February 18. The Silver Arrows have a digital launch event lined up for the same. Senior leaders, as well as both first-team drivers, are also expected to feature at the event. It could be the first time Hamilton speaks to the press since his loss at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"He really is an inspiration" – Tom Holland in awe of Lewis Hamilton

British actor Tom Holland has called Lewis Hamilton an 'inspiration'. The actor, most famous for portraying the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confessed that he is an F1 fan during an interview, before showering effusive praise on the seven-time world champion. Holland said:

“I’m a big F1 fan. I had dinner with Lewis [Hamilton] only a few weeks ago in LA. I think he’s out there training and getting ready for the new season. I’m always so interested to sit down & talk to him about his world and his job and what he has to go through to be the best and to push himself to the limit . He really is an inspiration!”

"Im always so interested to sit down & talk to him about his world.. He really is an inspiration! I don't think I've ever meet anyone with a work ethic like him.. I know him well enough to say I'm very proud of him"

Tom Holland on Lewis Hamilton"Im always so interested to sit down & talk to him about his world.. He really is an inspiration! I don't think I've ever meet anyone with a work ethic like him.. I know him well enough to say I'm very proud of him"

Furthermore, Holland also called the 37-year-old a role model for the manner in which he handled his controversial loss to Max Verstappen at the end of the 2021 season.

