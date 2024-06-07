Lewis Hamilton provides a major speed update about the next generation F1 spec car - “It’s pretty slow"

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed that despite its lighter chassis the new 2026 regulations spec cars have been 'pretty slow' on the simulator. The FIA finally unveiled details regarding the new engine regulations and provided an update on the new chassis rules on Thursday, June, 6.

The regulations will see the sport move away from the current generations of cars in use, key differences being 30kg lighter chassis, new engines with 100% sustainable fuels, and the removal of DRS in favor of 'Manual Override'.

During the pre-race press conference in Canada, Lewis Hamilton acknowledged that lighter chassis were the 'right direction', but was doubtful of the overall speed of the 2026 cars.

"I mean, it's only 30 kilos, so it's going in the right direction, but it's still heavy. So, I've only just seen what you've all seen this morning, so… I don't have huge thoughts on it just yet. I've spoken to some drivers who have driven it on the simulator – I haven't – but they said it's pretty slow.

So we will see whether it's actually the right direction or not. But I think in terms of sustainability, particularly on the power unit side, I think that's a bold step and I think it's going in the right direction. We've just got to make sure the cars are efficient, fast and a natural step forward, and racing is improved."

Lewis Hamilton previews the Canadian GP this weekend

Lewis Hamilton stated that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a mixture of a street track and a go-kart track given the layout and the walls all around.

He told media at the aforementnioned interaction that the track benefits drivers with an aggressive driving style.

"I think it's probably just kind of a street circuit and a bit like a go-kart track, long straights. So it's a track that bodes well for late brakers and someone that's aggressive, I guess, aggressive driving style."

While previewing his weekend, the seven-time world champion optimistically mentioned that the podium 'isn't far' for the team given their recent improvements.

"I don't think it's far away. And so we've got the upgrade. Both cars have the upgrade this weekend. So I'm looking forward to seeing how that feels actually on track."

Lewis Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix seven times in his career and has another three podiums at the race in his 14 appearances so far. He has stood on the podium in the past three editions of the race.

Given that his best finish in 2024 has been a P6 in Miami, a podium at one of his favorite hunting grounds would surely boost the morale of the team and probably move him closer to his Mercedes teammate George Russell who he trails by 12 points in the Drivers' Championship.