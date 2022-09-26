"I think I’ll always be with Mercedes until the day I die"- Lewis Hamilton on his racing future in F1

Lewis Hamilton signed up with Mercedes in 1997 and has seven world championships to his name, matching F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Lewis Hamilton also has the most pole positions (103) and wins (103).

In a recent interview with Formula 1, Hamilton spoke about his future at Mercedes and winning another title, among other things. He also expressed his desire to stay at Mercedes until the very end by saying:

“My goal was always to be with Mercedes. I love that we have the long partnership we have. I feel like we are embarking on a lot of really positive things, not only in the sport, but outside. I think there’s a lot of work, a lot to accomplish together, so I want to be a part of that."

He adds:

“I think I’ll always be with Mercedes until the day I die. I feel like I can race for quite a bit longer, so I’ll be potentially steering towards that.”

Hamilton also has no intention of retiring anytime soon. He believes he is in good enough shape to continue for a long time and will do everything he can to stay focused on that. Whatever happens in the 2022 season, he has lofty goals for the following seasons. He continues:

“For years we’ve been going around, up and down with stories of retirement and stopping. For me, I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt, as I focus a lot on that – I’m feeling fit. I love what I’m doing and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

Lewis Hamilton has his eyes on the 8th world championship

In the same interview, while discussing his partnership and loyalty with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton revealed his thoughts on winning an eighth world championship. He described it as a challenge but also something very special. He reckons:

“For sure, it’s a challenge. For me, it’s just winning another World Championship. [With] every one, I've approached it as my first, and the feeling of winning the World Championship is so unique and special in its own way."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 "There are many great things to take away from this weekend. If it's the same in future races, we’re going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and get that win. I’m taking all these positives forward. So grateful for the team and their hard work. Let’s not give up." "There are many great things to take away from this weekend. If it's the same in future races, we’re going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and get that win. I’m taking all these positives forward. So grateful for the team and their hard work. Let’s not give up." 💬 "There are many great things to take away from this weekend. If it's the same in future races, we’re going to be continuing to breathe down their necks and get that win. I’m taking all these positives forward. So grateful for the team and their hard work. Let’s not give up." https://t.co/KUZxhxA5ld

While winning another championship obviously means a lot to him, and no other driver in Formula One history has done so, he emphasises the bigger picture. He has a few seasons left to try, as retirement is currently out of the question. Lewis Hamilton, who has grown as a person and driver over the years, believes that the journey and the people he has met are more important to him than winning another championship.

In the same interview, he says:

“There’s an opportunity to elevate lots of people, not only in your team, but with the work that we’re doing, with Mission 44 – there’s a much bigger picture to it. But from a personal point of view, winning another world title continues to be a goal. I’ll be so proud to be able to do that for this team.”

Hamilton is open about how breaking this historic Formula One record will remain a goal for him. To be able to do that for them, he respects the journey, the people around him, and his team.

