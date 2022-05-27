"It's just a lottery of a Grand Prix" - Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Monaco perspective ahead of the 2022 GP

Lewis Hamilton believes the Monaco GP is one of the trickiest and most challenging race weekends of the year. The Briton claims that the weekend in the principality requires the perfect build-up from Friday to Sunday.

Explaining his perspective on the Monaco race weekend on Sky Sports F1, he said:

“When I think about Monaco of course I think about Ayrton [Senna] and Michael [Schumacher]. But my perspective of it now is a little bit different. I don’t think about being up there with all the greats...it is a track where there are so many elements and so many things have to align to win that race. It’s just a lottery of a Grand Prix. You need to be lucky, you need to position yourself right in all parts, from practice, qualifying, setup, putting all the pieces of the puzzle together.”

While the seven-time world champion has always associated the Monaco circuit with Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, he revealed that he doesn’t think about being there with the all-time greats. With a changed perspective towards the circuit, Lewis Hamilton believes nailing the Monaco GP weekend requires perfect momentum from Friday to Sunday, accompanied by luck. The Mercedes driver believes it to be the most mentally and physically draining race weekend on the F1 calendar.

Explaining the challenges of the tricky street circuit, Hamilton said:

“Mentally and psychologically it is probably the most draining [race]. because it is so narrow, so quick, so short between the corners. The other street circuits...Baku is slightly wider. This track is literally, barrier, barrier, barrier. It’s less physical, just mentally your’e completely stuffed afterwards!”

The Briton will be looking to reduce the 28-point deficit he currently has against his teammate George Russell this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his earliest memories of the Monaco circuit

The Mercedes champion revealed that he first visited Monaco at Nico Rosberg’s invitation at the young age of 13. He admitted that his first experience in the principality made him want to aim towards living there as a lifegoal.

Lewis Hamilton said:

“I didn’t actually go Monaco until I was 13. I was invited by Nico [Rosberg]. We were karting together in Italy, he was karting for another team at the time but we ended up being friends. They invited me to Monaco which is where he grew up and I remember being there at the time and thinking, ‘wow, this is the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen. I’d say that trip opened my eyes to what was possible. I was like, ‘one day I want to live here’.’ That whole place... I was thinking that’s what I’m going to work hard to, to eventually get there. I don’t take it for granted.”

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg grew up racing together through the junior categories. The duo shared a genuine bond until their fallout after their intense rivalry in the Silver War era with Mercedes. While both still reside in Monaco, the former friends are rarely seen together.

Catch Hamilton in the Monaco GP on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

