Lewis Hamilton reportedly set to make media appearance at Mercedes digital launch event

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly set to return to the public eye at the Mercedes digital launch event for their 2022 challenger, the W13. The Briton has not made any public statement following his loss to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton's highly-anticipated return has been reported by Sky Sports F1, who claim the driver will be present alongside new Mercedes teammate George Russell at the unveiling of the W13 in February. The event is scheduled for the 18th of next month, with the team planning a "special digital launch event" for the newest iteration of their championship-winning car. Both drivers are set to give virtual media interviews at the event.

Hamilton has not spoken to the media since the controversial end of the 2021 season and has also un-followed everyone on his Instagram. His return to the sport in 2022 has not yet been confirmed by the team and is reportedly contingent on the results of the ongoing FIA inquiry, which is looking into the specifics of the race.

One fan speculated that the media will be mindful of the kind of questions they ask Hamilton, who has been understandably upset since his loss. The fan wrote on Twitter:

“I trust the media will be carefully steered away from asking controversial questions.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes has yet to confirm the Briton's participation in the upcoming event.

Toto Wolff doubts Lewis Hamilton will 'ever get over' Abu Dhabi loss

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claims the team and Hamilton are finding it difficult to get over the events in Abu Dhabi. The Austrian claims the pain runs deep and the Briton will likely never get over the feeling of loss he experienced in December. Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport in Germany:

“It’s going to take a long time to digest that. I don’t think we’ll ever get over it, especially Lewis as a driver. We can at least try, together with the FIA, to do better in the future.”

The Mercedes boss feels as if the integrity of the sport was compromised in the season finale. Unlike other sports, F1 is heavily based on the accuracy of the stopwatch. The accuracy of a stopwatch, however, is irrelevant when the rules governing its operation are compromised. Wolff continued, saying:

“It runs very deep. Lewis Hamilton, I, and the whole team are disillusioned. We love this sport because it’s honest. The stopwatch never lies. But when we break the fundamental principle of fairness and the stopwatch is no longer relevant, then you doubt this sport.”

Lewis Hamilton's future in the sport is still uncertain. Fans, however, can be hopeful of the seven-time world champion's return as Toto Wolff is set to meet him in February to try and understand his perspective better.

