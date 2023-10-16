Lewis Hamilton resigned to key Mercedes weakness continuing to plague the car for the rest of the season

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton mentioned that one of the main weaknesses of the car bouncing is continually reappearing in some races and might hinder the team for the remainder of the season.

Since the introduction of the new ground effect rules at the beginning of the 2022 season, the German team has struggled to put an end to their problems of porpoising in the races.

After his retirement from the Qatar GP, Lewis Hamilton pointed out that the problem of bouncing was back in the W14. Speaking with the media, including RacingNews365, he said:

"This car is going to bounce for the rest of the year. But I feel optimistic for next year that it won't be a characteristic of the car. It comes and goes - in some races, it isn't bouncing and in some races, it is. But it is nowhere near as hardcore as when we had it [last year]."

Lewis Hamilton explains how he can help the team get forward

The seven-time world champion explained that he cannot design the car on the computer or in the factory himself but can certainly help the team by giving it his all on the track. Lewis Hamilton said:

"I'm not building or designing the car so I can't sit at a computer and help them redesign it. The best thing I can do is deliver on the weekends but I do continue to have lots of meetings back at the factory on so many different topics: about the car, ride quality, vehicle dynamics, whether it's suspension, steering, tires - whatever it may be.

Hamilton also stated that he, along with Mercedes teammate George Russell, answered questions from engineers to help the process, adding:

"George and I often have meetings where we are both in that room together, so we are able to deep dive into any questions that the engineers that don't potentially get to come to Grands Prix, they can ask."

"We will continue to do that to the end of the year and other than that... we give everything all the way to the end of the year and then we've got to let the guys go and do what they do best."

It will be fascinating to see how Lewis Hamilton and George Russell cope if the bouncing problems continue in the remaining races of the season.