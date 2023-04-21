Lewis Hamilton retirement rumors debunked as F1 fans lose their cool on social media

F1 fans were shocked earlier today when news of Lewis Hamilton announcing his retirement from the sport was floating on the social media platform Twitter.

The Mercedes driver is out of contract at the end of the season as his current deal with the German team expires in 2023. Although there have been no official reports about his future, he is expected to sign a new deal with them, which might be his final one.

However, his fans were left gasping when they saw the fake announcement of his retirement, which read that it was 'the end of the road for him in F1' and also thanked Team LH 'for their love and support'.

One fan mentioned that he wished bad things on the person who spread the fake news, saying:

"I wish terrible things on you, ngl"

Here are some more reactions to the fake news:

Lucas @lucas_msc47 @Iewishamillton bruh i actually bought it for a second @Iewishamillton bruh i actually bought it for a second 😭😭

LFCKira 🇿🇦 @kira_unlimited @Iewishamillton He hadn't retired, he's only retired from winning since Abu Dhabie 2021 @Iewishamillton He hadn't retired, he's only retired from winning since Abu Dhabie 2021

stargirl @psych0tict @Iewishamillton THE FUCKING GASP I LET OUT OMFG @Iewishamillton THE FUCKING GASP I LET OUT OMFG

“I was so proud to hold this flag on the podium because I had watched the news through the pandemic" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton stated that the 2021 Brazilian GP was the most 'special' and 'best' race of his career. In an exclusive YouTube video by Mercedes, Hamilton said:

“I think, for sure, my best race ever, and probably the most special race of my career. I was so proud to hold this flag on the podium because I had watched the news throughout the pandemic. I’d seen the horrific stories and felt so much pain for so many people around the world that were losing people to the coronavirus."

"And obviously, Brazil had lost I think it was over half a million people through that pandemic, through neglect from certain individuals and you could just tell there was so much pain within the country, and growing up, I always loved Ayrton Senna, so I’d watch him when he was carrying that flag."

He continued:

“I saw one of the marshals holding the flag, and I stopped and grabbed it, and that was just one of the most special moments – and when I held the flag up on the podium, it really just signaled to everyone within Brazil that I acknowledge you, I appreciate you, I appreciate Ayrton, and love Ayrton, I always have since I was a kid."

"I was hoping that I would lift up the nation in some way even though I wasn’t Brazilian, but now I am Brazilian.”

In 2022, Lewis Hamilton was awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship by the government.

