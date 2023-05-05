Lewis Hamilton reveals Angela Cullen’s old role is shared by 2 people

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton mentioned that since the departure of his former physio Angela Cullen, her role has been shared by two people in the team.

Cullen and Hamilton had a very successful partnership in the sport from the time they first started working together in 2015. The New Zealander was a key figure in the seven-time world champion's dominance from 2017-2020. However earlier this year, the Briton let Cullen go from her team.

As per Autosport, Lewis Hamilton provided an update on his team and said:

"I have a slightly different setup, [Angela's old] role is shared between two individuals. The rest of my team is the same. Ange and I were talking just the other day, we stay in contact quite consistently."

"We're always going to be in each other's lives, always looking forward to the next fun adventure, whether it be skydiving, whether it be climbing Mount Everest together at some stage, probably - who knows. And just continuing to support each other in our journeys."

He added:

"The setup I have right now is great. One of the guys - Steve-O - has been with me since my first race at McLaren, he also came here when I moved from McLaren to here as my gearbox technician. And then he's moved on to several different roles and he's helping me right now."

"Otherwise, I'm working with someone on my training, she's here, Kylie. And then I have Santi here as well, I have Penni. I have a great support structure."

"My recovery's better because I'm more focused on recovery than I ever was before" - Lewis Hamilton

The 38-year-old emphasized that he has started to focus more on recoveries between races compared to his early years in the sport. Lewis Hamilton explained:

"My recovery's better because I'm more focused on recovery than I ever was before. When I was 22, I wasn't focused on recovery. I didn't even know anything about recovery. I was just going home, probably having a pizza, not knowing what I needed to do the next day."

"For recovery, I didn't have any specialists around me to help me navigate that. I had a physio but we didn't do a huge amount. We did some training together and we did some swimming together. But otherwise, I didn't have all the details of how you want to eat, how to replenish the liquid you lose, stretching, all those different things."

Lewis Hamilton's physique and dedication to fitness are one of the key attributes to his longevity in the sport.

