"Harder to find a balance in normal life" - Lewis Hamilton reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him 

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton explained the challenges of fighting for a title amidst the pandemic and the effects of the pandemic on racing simultaneously. The Briton talked about the challenges of an ongoing season amidst COVID-19 and its effect on his normal and professional life in an exclusive interview with BBC Sport.

Explaining the challenges of the pandemic, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I would say the biggest part of the pressure has been the pandemic. That's really made a monumental difference in terms of the isolation, and knowing whether you can or can't be around people. It's been quite tough... I would say harder to find a balance in normal life, in and around your work life.”

While drivers were in a stricter bubble last year, the relaxed rules worldwide this year have made many conscious of their social interactions to avoid being affected by the novel virus. Lewis Hamilton missed the penultimate race in Abu Dhabi after testing positive with a COVID-19 infection. However, by then, the Briton had wrapped up his title and there was not much at stake.

According to Hamilton, his social interactions have also been impacted as a result of the pandemic, which makes it more challenging amidst a season.

Lewis Hamilton suggests the pandemic conditions have made this season more challenging

With a closely fought battle like the 2021 season, neither Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen can afford to miss a single race for health reasons. Given the pressures of the season and the number of races remaining on the calendar, it is critical for both drivers to maintain their fitness levels and manage the pressure of fighting for a title amidst a pandemic simultaneously.

Explaining the effects of the current pandemic on drivers in an ongoing season, Lewis Hamilton said:

“The year can be over if you miss one or two races. I've seen other sportsmen that are also super-relaxed and don't care. If they get it, they get it, and it's been really strange seeing that. But that's made it difficult.”

According to the seven-time world champion, while it might not cost other athletes to miss an event in their sport, if infected by the novel virus, in F1 the effects can mean a lot of points or even a championship lost. Given the nature of the current championship, where the momentum has been unpredictable, the cost of missing a race can be expensive.

