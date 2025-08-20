“He likes fancy, fancy sneakers”: Lewis Hamilton opens up on his dog Roscoe’s preferences

Lewis Hamilton has often been accompanied by his bulldog, Roscoe, during F1 race weekends. Opening up about his time with the 12-year-old bulldog, the Briton revealed how Roscoe likes fancy sneakers and carries his sneakers with him.

The seven-time champion adopted Roscoe in 2013, and the two have been one of the glaring F1 pairings in the paddock. Moreover, Hamilton's bulldog is set to feature on the cover image of Vogue's "Dogue" Magazine, curated for dog parents.

During the interview with Vogue, the Ferrari driver shared about how his dog has picked up the same traits as his dad. Hamilton revealed that Roscoe is a sneakerhead, while claiming him to be bougie, as he said:

"He likes fancy, fancy sneakers. He picks up my Dior trainers and always takes them with him. He’s so bougie."

Hamilton adopted Roscoe when he was a puppy, and the two have shared a host of incidents both inside and outside the racing sphere.

Lewis Hamilton shares a hilarious incident with Roscoe

Roscoe (L) and Lewis Hamilton (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton brought Roscoe along with him at the British Grand Prix last time. Since then, the bulldog has followed a different schedule from his guardian.

But the two have shared hundreds of dates, one of which involved getting the 12-year-old to a 3D movie. The 40-year-old shared in the same interview about his hilarious experience with Roscoe while watching the Guardians of the Galaxy, as he said:

"I don’t know if it’s strange, but I went to the movies with him a couple of times. The first time I went was to watch Guardians of the Galaxy. It was just him and me. It was 3D, and he sat on the chair next to me, and I put 3D glasses on him, and he sat there watching it for five minutes, and I just couldn’t stop laughing. I couldn’t focus on the movie. He’s just sitting there, he’s watching. You could tell he is so confused. And then he passed out on the chair, and he was snoring the whole movie. And everyone in the theater was laughing because you could hear him snoring loud."

The Ferrari driver has not revealed Roscoe's F1 fixture. So, Hamilton is slated to continue participating in the various rounds without having his closest ally by his side for a while longer.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has not had a great start to the 2025 season. He has scored a best result of fourth on three occasions, while Charles Leclerc has led the team at the front end of the grid.

A situation that he would like to change in the final half of the 2025 F1 season.

