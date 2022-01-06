Lewis Hamilton reveals what he'd tell his younger self

Lewis Hamilton spoke about what he would tell his younger self if he had the chance. The Briton claimed he would tell his younger self to "be you" in a social media video published on Petronas Motorsports' YouTube channel.

No one gets a chance to give their past selves any kind of advice, not even seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. In the video made by Petronas Motorsports, the Briton was asked 44 quickfire questions. One of these was what the driver would tell his younger self. Hamilton immediately responded, saying:

“Be you and believe in yourself.”

One of the questions the Mercedes driver was asked was whether he likes interacting with the millions of fans he has online. He said:

“Yeah, I mean, I never thought I’d have so many followers so…”

Following his historic loss to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however, Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everyone from his Instagram profile. He is yet to post anything new on it despite usually being very active on the platform.

Lewis Hamilton spoke out about mental health on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most outspoken drivers in the F1 fraternity. Admired by many for speaking out about his mental health, he has shed light on an issue that isn't spoken about enough amongst world-class male athletes. In an Instagram story, the Mercedes driver wrote:

“If there’s anybody out there struggling right now, I just want you to know you are not alone. I am too having a hard time but I know we are going to get through this. You have so much potential in you that you may not even be aware of. You have so much to give to the world. You are special and unique, there is nobody like you, no matter what anybody says.”

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in 2020, Hamilton spoke out about his mental health in a press conference. The Briton said he feels his posts on social media could help create a positive dialog about mental health difficulties. The Mercedes driver opened up about the reality of the battles the F1 stars face off the track, saying:

“We arrive and you’re on TV for three days and it all looks pretty good, but the fact is you only see the tip of the iceberg. There’s all the stuff that goes on in the background. So that’s what I was trying to convey, that it’s OK to have the difficult days, they’re the growing days, I think, the days you find the most growth.”

Although it has not been confirmed whether the Briton will take his place on the grid in 2022, many, including the current president of the FIA, are confident of Hamilton's triumphant return.

