Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes car auctioned for a record $18,800,000

Lewis Hamilton's F1 Mercedes race car, which he drove to his first F1 win with the Silver Arrows, has been sold for $17 million (plus 10 percent buyer's premium) at an RM Sotheby's auction at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel during the Las Vegas GP weekend on November 17.

The car won the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2013 and was driven by Hamilton in 14 out of 19 races during that F1 season, and finished fourth in the drivers' championship. It is the only publicly available ex-Hamilton Mercedes F1 car, as all other examples are owned by either the German race team, its principal Toto Wolff, or Hamilton himself.

Initially estimated to be worth between $10 million to $15 million, the bidding exceeded expectations, with the final price reaching $17 million, plus a 10 percent buyer's premium.

Additionally, apart from Lewis Hamilton's 2013 F1 car, the auction featured a number of F1 memorabilia. It included Ferrari's Michael Schumacher's race suit, which sold for $102,000. A Lando Norris replica was auctioned for $10,800 which raised money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Beyond the realm of F1, a 2017 Ferrari La Ferrari Aperta, a 2021 McLaren Elva, and American Football legend Tom Brady's last-ever jersey with the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were also auctioned. The latter's estimated sale price is $1.5 million.

RM Sotheby's boss reacts to the sale of Lewis Hamilton's W04 sale

Shelby Myers, RM Sotheby’s global head of private sales, expressed enthusiasm for the sale of Lewis Hamilton's W04. Myers said:

"The Mercedes W196, which sold for $29.6million, remains the most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold. However, it's the Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupe that fetched $ 142 million, cementing the Silver Arrows' place in history books as one of the world's most valuable and recognisable brands.

"Now, adding to the legacy of the Silver Arrows, we introduce the W04 – a car whose significance cannot be overstated.

"Driven by Formula 1's most successful driver and sporting icon, Lewis Hamilton, this car delivered his very first win in a Mercedes F1 car, signalling the beginning of the marque's most dominant period: the Hamilton-Mercedes dynasty.

"Given the unparalleled lineage and being the sole example outside of Mercedes' origination publicly available, the pairing of Lewis and the W04 elevates it beyond just a Formula 1 car.

"This undeniable piece could emerge as one of the most coveted collectibles in the foreseeable future."

Lewis Hamilton will be back in action later this weekend as he competes in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.