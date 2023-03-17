Lewis Hamilton's bold claim as Mercedes looks to bounce back: "I will win again"

Lewis Hamilton claims he will win again in the sport despite his team's current form. The seven-time world champion last won a race in Jeddah at the end of 2021, when he was locked in a championship battle with Max Verstappen.

2022 was uneventful for the Briton in terms of wins. In fact, it was statistically the worst year of his career as he failed to win a single race over the course of the year.

This time around, Mercedes don't seem to be in title contention thus far. While porpoising isn't an issue for the Silver Arrows, they lack the sheer rear grip and downforce needed to challenge the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Speaking about his chances in the sport at a press conference ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, where Sportskeeda was present, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Yeah, I will win again. It's just going to take some time. Of course, in 2021 when we were here, we were hoping to be fighting for another World Championship. You know, you never know what's up ahead. There will be things that happen in our in all of our lives that we least expect. But it's not how you fall, it's how you get up."

"It's how you deal with it. It's how you show up. It's how you continue to remain positive and tackle the issues that you're faced with. And so that's where my energy is going into."

Toto Wolff claims the team is sticking with Lewis Hamilton despite his controversial remarks

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has declared that his team remains unified in the face of Lewis Hamilton's allegations that they disregarded his input on car development.

In an interview with BBC 5, Lewis Hamilton expressed his exasperation with the team's approach, asserting that they disregarded his counsel during the development of this year's car.

Despite Hamilton's critique, Wolff maintains that there is no disharmony within the team.

Mercedes had hoped to disrupt the established order after making significant strides in the latter part of the prior year. Nevertheless, they got off to a disastrous start to the season, with Hamilton being outperformed by his long-time adversary Fernando Alonso, who finished in third place.

Toto Wolff spoke about the team's unity with Autosport, saying:

"The Lewis situation is you heard him on the [team] radio. He is an integral part of the team, picking the team up and we are all sticking together and I don’t think that is going to change just because we had a start that was really bad,"

It remains to be seen if Lewis Hamilton will return to winning ways in 2023.

