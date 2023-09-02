Lewis Hamilton’s championship record not under threat from Max Verstappen - “It’s not about winning 7, 8, 9 titles”

As the 2023 F1 season unfolds, it is Max Verstappen's undeniable dominance that has been the focal point of discussion. The Red Bull driver has been sweeping races and challenging records all season so far.

However, as the Italian Grand Prix weekend kicks off at Monza, the racing world's attention is drawn not only to Verstappen's prowess but also to his seasoned rival, Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton had long hinted at the possibility of retiring from F1 and questioned whether he would still be competing in his forties. Yet, just ahead of this weekend's race, Hamilton surprised many by inking a new contract with Mercedes, ensuring his future on the grid past his 40th birthday.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has made it clear that he doesn't envision a lengthy career in F1, unlike Lewis Hamilton or fellow multiple champion Fernando Alonso, who continues to race at the age of 42.

In an exclusive conversation with RaceFans at the Red Bull Energy Station in Monza, the Red Bull driver expressed his lack of desire to remain in F1 for decades.

"No, absolutely no," Verstappen stated, dismissing the idea. "No desire."

The reigning world champion has not been shy about voicing his dissatisfaction with certain aspects of modern F1, such as the increasing travel demands, the transition from permanent tracks to street circuits, and the introduction of the sprint race format.

"Honestly, it's not really a threat [to leave F1], it's just how I see my life," Verstappen explained. "I've been racing since I was four years old, and at one point, enough is enough. For me, it's not about winning seven, eight titles, nine titles. Once you've won it, it's always the same thing at the end of the day."

Max Verstappen's future aspirations outside of Formula 1

The two time world champion's aspirations extend beyond F1, with ambitious plans awaiting realization outside the confines of the racing world.

The Dutchman envisions a life beyond the racetrack, where he can engage in diverse endeavors while reducing the relentless travel that comes with the Formula 1 calendar.

"I have my mind already set on what I want to do also outside of F1. It's a big passion of mine, and I want to make that happen as well," he said.

He reiterated his desire for a life outside F1, but did not give any concrete details of what it may look like.

"I have a lot of plans outside of Formula 1 already. It's not like F1 is my life, this is the only thing that I do. And that's why I think I can easily do other stuff as well while not traveling that much at one point. Because at one point, it's enough," he said.

While Max Verstappen's commitment to Formula 1 may have a finite timeline, he continues to run through opponents and shatter records as the 2023 season continues to unfold.