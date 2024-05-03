Lewis Hamilton's diet: What does he eat in a day to stay fit

Apart from his natural talent and skills behind the wheel, Lewis Hamilton's diet has played a key role in his continued success even after close to 20 years in the sport.

The seven-time world champion is statically the most successful driver in F1 history with 103 race wins and 104 pole positions. He switched to a vegan diet in 2017 and saw instant results in his performances on and off the track.

The 39-year-old Brit also shattered the myth that a plant-based diet isn't sufficient enough for a high-performance athlete as he claimed that he's been fitter than ever. In a conversation with Men's Health in 2021, the F1 legend opened up about his love for food, saying:

“My taste buds learned about things that I never thought I would eat and that I now love: falafel, avocado, beetroot, fresh and dried fruit. I’ve also noticed a marked improvement in my fitness level since I switched, which is motivating.

"When I switched to a plant-based diet, those highs and lows decreased significantly. I’ve also noticed positive effects on my sleep and on my health in general. The benefits keep coming, and I’ve honestly never felt better.”

Lewis Hamilton shares his relationship with food

Lewis Hamilton stated that he uses food as fuel being an athlete and remains very conscious about what he eats and the ingredients in it.

In 2019, speaking with The Times, Lewis Hamilton revealed:

“I’m looking at what I eat as fuel now as an athlete, rather than just eating because I’m hungry. We’re looking at the ingredients of different things that I’m eating.

“Sometimes I’m just having room service in a hotel, and I don’t know what to eat, so then I have to hit someone up or read online. Maybe there’s a restaurant around you can get a delivery from, or maybe I can get the chef to whip up something different that they haven’t done before.”

The Mercedes driver further proclaimed that the plant-based diet has had a really good, "positive impact" on his daily life, in terms of "energy" at work. He added that he is "very rarely tired" after the switch and termed the decision "a life changer.”

That said, there aren't many drivers on the grid who are vegan like Lewis Hamilton. Most of them consume a meat-based diet to get their nutrients to keep themselves energized and fit as an athlete in F1.