Lewis Hamilton’s F1 movie sign Snowfall actor to star with Brad Pitt

The Formula 1 film under production, which will include a significant contribution from Lewis Hamilton (under his Dawn Apollo Films banner), has recently cast Damson Idris along with Brad Pitt. The actor is known for Snowfall, Sawrm, Farming, and other productions.

The untitled Formula 1-based movie will see the duo of Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, who was also a part of Top Gun: Maverick, a critically acclaimed film. Along with them, Ehren Kruger will assist with the screenplay. Since the production is based on Formula 1, the teams on the grid and the FIA also have their hands on the project in one way or the other.

It has been said that the main plot of the film will revolve around the return of a former driver (who will be played by Brad Pitt), and his teammate would be the most recent cast member, Damson Idris.

The role was inspired by the life and career of Sir Lewis Hamilton, who is also producing the movie.

There have been plenty of Formula 1-based films, some of which were based on real-life incidents [Rush (2013)] and some which were fictional [Grand Prix (1966)]. The current film in production will be more like the latter.

Although Lewis Hamilton's on-screen presence would be expected by fans, he revealed earlier that he won't be acting, however, he might be used for some of the driving sequences.

Where does Lewis Hamilton stand in 2023 performance-wise?

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have been on the chase for the top of the standings since the past season. After changes in the aero regulations, the team lost its dominance in the sport to Red Bull. After a majorly disappointing 2022 season, it was expected that this season would be much better in terms of performance.

Unfortunately, for them, it hasn't been so until now. The team was very weak during the first two races of the season. However, the Australian GP showed signs of improvement. There was considerable pace in the W14 and Hamilton gained a P2 finish.

It is expected that the team will improve further in the season with developments, and as Toto Wolff (team principal) mentioned earlier, there could be a change in the design concept of the car. This is because their current concept seems to be a major issue in the performance drop of the car.

While their performance could gain a lot, this season is hardly thought to be a championship-winning year for them, however, next season could see a lot of chances for the Brackley-based team.

