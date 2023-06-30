Lewis Hamilton’s F1 proposal to limit development on next season's car would be “extremely difficult to regulate," states Red Bull boss

Red Bull boss Christian Horner mentioned that Lewis Hamilton's suggestion of having a new rule that restricts teams to develop their future-season car before a particular date is hard to imply.

Horner stated that it is impossible for someone to not think about the future car.

"Hamilton's proposal? It would be extremely difficult to regulate. How do you prevent someone from thinking about the new car?" The Red Bull boss said.

Since Hamilton had taken Red Bull's example, mentioning that the team is probably working on the 2024 car currently and might have a very dominating season, Horner justified this by saying that the team is already facing limitations in the wind tunnel time (owing to the penalty they are serving for breaching the cost cap in the 2021 season).

"We already have limits in the wind tunnel. F1 shows that the most important thing is stability. Soon we will converge," Horner said.

Lewis Hamilton had earlier suggested that the FIA should create a new rule that would not allow any teams to work on their future-season cars before a particular date. He mentioned that August 1 could be the possible date.

The Briton feels that the reason Mercedes has been getting close to Red Bull is not solely because of the W14's development, but also the fact that RBR is not focusing on their current car because they are so comfortably leading both world championships (with over a 100-point lead in the drivers' championship).

Max Verstappen labels life 'unfair' on Lewis Hamilton's new rule remark

Max Verstappen's domination has been one to see in the 2023 season. It might as well continue in the next season of Formula 1 if the team develops well enough and others are not able to catch up. Lewis Hamilton's concern was primarily based on this, and that is why he wants the FIA to make up this new rule.

While Red Bull's team principal gave different and rather logical reasons for Hamilton's request, Verstappen mentioned that both life and Formula 1 can be a bit unfair and that teams should instead try to "deal with it."

"Life is unfair as well, it is not only in Formula 1. A lot of things in life are unfair, so you just have to deal with it," the Dutchman said.

Mercedes have been developing consistently since the Spanish Grand Prix, bringing in two consecutive podium finishes for Lewis Hamilton. However, the Austrian Grand Prix looks rather questionable (as of now), as the seven-time world champion could only qualify P5 and his teammate George Russell back at P11.

