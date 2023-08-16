Lewis Hamilton’s former $10,000,000 worth Pagani Zonda crashes in Wales

It was recently reported that Lewis Hamilton's former Pagani Zonda 760 LH was involved in a horrendous crash in Conwy, Wales. There were several pictures that surfaced on the social media platform, which confirmed that it was Hamilton's old car.

The seven-time world champion had and still has several exotic cars. This special-edition Pagani Zonda was one of the most popular whips that Hamilton owned. He bought the purple beast in 2014 for €1.4 million and was occasionally seen driving it around the streets of Monaco. He even had a minor accident in the Principality when he hit two parked cars.

In January 2022, however, Lewis Hamilton sold the Zonda for a whopping €10 million, making an excellent profit. The buyer was an anonymous collector, and the special edition Pagani was not seen for more than a year after it was sold until today.

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton's Pagani Zonda was seen zooming through the Penmaenbach Tunnel located in Conwy, where it crashed into the wall of the tunnel. The car looked quite beat up after the crash, with both the suspensions, windshield, and bodywork heavily damaged. Thankfully, the owner and driver of the car were safe and alive, but they were only a bit shaken.

Even though the Mercedes F1 driver had criticized his Pagani's handling in 2015 and has no connection with the car now, he must surely be sad to see it in this condition.

Lewis Hamilton is surprised to see Mercedes fight for second place in F1 constructors' championship

Since Mercedes had a poor start to the 2023 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton was quite surprised to see how the team is currently fighting for second place in the constructors' championship table. The seven-time world champion praised the team's hard work, which allowed them to bounce back. According to Motorsportweek.com, he said:

"We’re fighting for second in the Constructors’ Championship which is definitely something we didn’t expect after what we felt at the first test and that’s really down to the great teamwork that’s happening in the background.”

Expand Tweet

Mercedes is currently second in the constructors' table with 247 points. They are currently being chased by Aston Martin, which is in third with 196 points, and Ferrari, which is in fourth with 191 points.

Of course, the Silver Arrows can only aim for second place since Red Bull is miles ahead in first place with a whopping 503 points.