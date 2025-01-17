Lewis Hamilton's former rival makes his feelings known about Max Verstappen possibly retiring from F1 at a young age

Former F1 world champion and Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Nico Rosberg claimed that he would not be surprised if Max Verstappen retired in the coming years. The Red Bull driver has won four consecutive world championships and has dominated the sport since 2022.

In his decade-long career, the 27-year-old has 63 race wins and 40 pole positions to his name. After he won his first title at the end of the 2021 season against Hamilton, the Dutch driver signed a long-term contract with the Austrian team that would see him race for them until the end of the 2028 season.

However, after completing 200 races in 2024, Max Verstappen confidently mentioned that he would be in the sport to complete another 200. Speaking with Gazzetta Della Sport, Nico Rosberg spoke about the prospect of early retirement of Verstappen and said:

"It's possible [that he could retire at 31], Max has already achieved so much despite his young age. The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically. If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do, and he wants more out of life, I would understand his choice."

Rosberg himself retired early after winning his only world championship with Mercedes in 2016 and called it a day after the season.

When Red Bull team boss expressed confidence about Max Verstappen's future in F1

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner previously stated that he was confident that Max Verstappen would see out his current contract with the Austrian team. Speaking with F1.com in early 2024, the Brit said:

“I’m certain he will [see out the remainder of his contract]. He has got a great team around him, he’s got great faith in that team. We’ve achieved a lot together. He’s committed to an agreement to 2028. From the team’s side, from Max’s side, we are determined to build on the success we’ve achieved already.

"Those 55 victories have all come in Red Bull cars, all of the podiums have come in Red Bull racing cars. We are determined to build on that and hopefully add many more in the future.”

Amidst speculations of a potential move to Mercedes, Verstappen declared his intentions to see out his deal with Red Bull but was unsure about his future post-2028, adding, via ESPN:

"I don't know. I don't know after 2028 what happens. I don't know if I'm going to stay in F1, if I'm going to continue, maybe sign a new deal... I don't know that yet."

Max Verstappen has frequently expressed interest in racing in other series like GT Racing and competing in Le Mans 24hrs after wrapping up his F1 career in the coming years.

