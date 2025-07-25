Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate reveals being an army sniper before winning 10 F1 races

Having a career change is one thing several individuals sometimes undergo during the course of their lives, but only a few would have attempted a switch as drastic as Valtteri Bottas. The former teammate of Lewis Hamilton recently revealed he was once a sniper in the military before his entry into Formula 1. Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were teammates at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, forming one of the most successful pairings in Formula 1 history. Together, they helped Mercedes win five consecutive Constructors’ Championships.The Finnish driver, who went on to race for Mercedes, detailed how he was drafted into the military as part of a compulsory national service in 2008 while he was climbing the ranks in motorsport. Bottas, who was then racing in the Formula Renault Eurocup series, explained on the Redflag Podcast:“I was lucky—I only had to do six months,” he stated.”“ But in six months of Finnish winter, I became a sniper. I don't think 'scout' is the right word, but the one who goes behind or in between the enemy. Like, I could kill you right now!&quot; Bottas joked to the podcast hosts when they quizzed him further about the skills he had obtained from the experience.“I was a good shot. That's why they made me kind of a sniper.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing his stint in the military, Valtteri Bottas would return to motorsport, this time racing in Formula 3. The Finnish driver would subsequently secure a drive in Formula 1 in 2010 with the Williams Racing outfit. However, the hallmark of his career so far would come when he completed a move to Mercedes in 2017. Driving alongside Hamilton, Bottas would clinch 10 race victories during his five years at the Brackley-based outfit.Valtteri Bottas admitted military service was funIn another interview in 2022, Valtteri Bottas detailed that his military service was fun. The former Alfa Romeo driver explained how it aided his transition into adulthood, among other things.The Finnish driver, however, stressed that his military experience overall made him appreciate the little luxuries of life. Sharing his thoughts in an interview with People.com, he stated:“Looking back at it, it was actually fun. But for sure, sometimes when I was there, it was not so much fun. Like when you're tired and sleeping in the freezing cold forest for two weeks. But to me, it makes a boy a man. That is kind of the transition for many people and to me, it did exactly that.”“You definitely learn resilience. You learn a lot about teamwork. Because you need to work as a team when you're in extreme conditions or situations. You learn self-discipline for sure. And respect, in a way, for everything. That time also made the small things in life feel more serious. Like having a warm and soft bed after some of the camps was a luxury,” Valtteri Bottas concluded.Bottas, following his military service, would go on to etch his name into Formula 1’s history as one of the most successful Grand Prix drivers in recent years. However, he is currently without a seat in the sport, and judging by swirling speculation, the 35-year-old appears to have his eyes set on joining the Cadillac F1 team for the upcoming season.