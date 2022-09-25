"He doesn't want a challenge; They pay him £30 million a year"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's 'loyalty' remarks about Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, in a recent interview, spoke about his future at Mercedes. He stated his intention to stay 'until the day he dies,' with the goal of always being with Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton stated that he enjoys his long relationship with them, but the fans appeared to have a different opinion. They reacted as if he said that because he was done and didn't want to take on another challenge.

They took to Twitter to express their discontent with his statements and here's what they had to say about it:

Stuart_Harsant™ 🇺🇦 @s_harsant



Nor does he want to take on a challenge; just wants to stay in the comfort zone. @F1 No other team would want the negativity of him or his fans damaging their reputation...Nor does he want to take on a challenge; just wants to stay in the comfort zone.

Mario Lopezze @Slick_Lopez @F1 Lol he May win few more races Maybe few more poles but he's not winning another title. @F1 Lol he May win few more races Maybe few more poles but he's not winning another title.

This viewpoint has emerged in response to Lewis Hamilton's poor performance in the 2022 season, in which he is yet to win a Grand Prix. His best results were a couple of podium second-place finishes, which fans did not expect from the seven-time world champion. Their reactions indicate that they believe Hamilton will be unable to repeat his feat and that another championship is unlikely.

Lewis Hamilton aims for 8th world championsip

Fans were outraged by Lewis Hamilton's desire to remain at Mercedes, but Hamilton had other plans for himself and the team. In the same interview with RACER, he discussed his thoughts and plans for winning his eighth world championship title, a feat never before accomplished in Formula One history.

When asked about another title, he stated that his journey to it and the people around him are more important to him. In the same interview, he mentioned:

“Of course, the idea that no driver in history has ever gone past seven, you want to try and accomplish that. But I guess – as you get older – you realise the journey is the most important part and the ride that you do with all the people, and all the people that you bring with you, and all the people that you try to elevate…

He added:

“There’s an opportunity to elevate lots of people, not only in your team, but with the work that we’re doing, with Mission 44 – there’s a much bigger picture to it. But from a personal point of view, winning another world title continues to be a goal. I’ll be so proud to be able to do that for this team.”

Lewis Hamilton's goal will remain to accomplish what no one has done before. He intends to keep working towards it and believes he is in better shape than ever. He and his teammates plan to move on from this difficult season and aim for a title-winning season next year.

