Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took a break from his high-speed world of Formula 1 to connect with his legion of fans on the social media platform.

After grueling back-to-back races in the Netherlands and Italy, the 38-year-old found a rare window of reprieve and decided to share a slice of his downtime with his 8.1 million followers.

On Tuesday (September 12) morning, Hamilton extended a cheerful greeting on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Enjoyed the weekend off, how's everyone?"

This seemingly innocuous message sparked an avalanche of responses from his ardent supporters, eager to interact with the racing icon.

Lewis Hamilton, known for his quick wit and candid demeanor, didn't disappoint. One fan humorously exclaimed:

"Come to South Africa and I will sell my organs to go to the Kyalami GP, on God."

Hamilton responded in a classic deadpan style, diffusing the intensity with a calm:

"Okay, don’t do that."

Another inquisitive fan probed Lewis Hamilton about a mysterious "secret project" he had been hinting at.

"Can we know more about that secret project you’re working on?" the fan asked.

In response, the enigmatic driver revealed that he was not quite prepared to divulge any details just yet, leaving his followers eagerly anticipating what surprises he might have up his sleeve.

"Not yet. You’ll get a taste of it soon…," he wrote.

The interaction took an amusing turn when a fan questioned Lewis Hamilton's Twitter activity, wondering why he bothered to post if he didn't respond. The fan wrote:

"WHY TWEET IF U DONT REPLY LIL BRO."

This seemingly innocent query struck a chord with Hamilton, who was quick to retort with a bemused:

"Lil???"

These replies from the Mercedes driver led to numerous fans attempting to catch Hamilton's attention and get a reply from the seven-time world champion. Meanwhile, other users had some ludicrous reactions to the interaction.

One hopeful user asked:

"Did you watch the US open?"

F1 Esports star Marcel Kiefer invited Hamilton to play a game of Fifa, writing:

"Let's play a game of Fifa in the Esports facility."

As Lewis Hamilton gears up for the upcoming Asia tour, which includes races in Singapore, Japan, and Qatar, this impromptu Twitter session provided a delightful interlude for both the driver and his fans.

Controversies surround Lewis Hamilton ahead of Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton pictured at the Italy F1 GP Auto Racing.

F1 icon Felipe Massa's legal team has called upon the seven-time world champion to support the cause of "sporting integrity" by endorsing Massa's bid to be recognized as the rightful 2008 world champion.

The 2008 season witnessed a heart-wrenching final for Massa, losing the title to Hamilton by a mere point following the Brazilian Grand Prix. However, the specter of controversy reared its head earlier in the season during the Singapore Grand Prix.

An alleged deliberate crash by Nelson Piquet Jr., orchestrated by Renault, led to the deployment of a safety car quashing Massa's chances of victory. It allowed Fernando Alonso to seize a lone win that season.

Massa contends that the race should have been nullified, raising questions about the sport's leadership's prior knowledge of the incident.

Bernardo Viana, a key member of Massa's legal team, called upon Lewis Hamilton to support the quest for justice, a move that could potentially see the Brit stripped of his inaugural F1 title.

Viana expressed hope, stating:

"He is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very well-liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us."

As the F1 world holds its breath, all eyes are on Lewis Hamilton's response and the potential ramifications of the sport's legacy and integrity.