Lewis Hamilton’s number, Charles Leclerc’s kart, Toto Wolff and son Jack had a memorable family karting day

Jack Wolff, Toto Wolff's son, was recently spotted driving a Charles Leclerc kart which bore seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's number - 44, as the Wolff family enjoyed a karting day.

Social media was flooded with pictures of Toto and Susie Wolff as they went karting with their son, Jack Wolff. Jack has appeared on the grid previously and met the F1 drivers.

In the photographs from their family outing, Jack was seen driving a Charles Leclerc kart with Lewis Hamilton's racing number on it. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter regarding the same:

"More pics of jack wolff driving a charles leclerc kart with toto and susie wolff."

leclerc data @leclercdata ‍ more pics of jack wolff driving a charles leclerc kart with toto and susie wolff more pics of jack wolff driving a charles leclerc kart with toto and susie wolff👨‍👦 https://t.co/9m0UrmHdyG

iesh🍒 @lewishamil7on Toto & Jack Wolff, racing with number 44 on his kart 🥲 Toto & Jack Wolff, racing with number 44 on his kart 🥲❤️ https://t.co/YP0As1n0vA

While Toto Wolff seemed to be enjoying himself during the extended F1 break in April, the start of the season hasn't been ideal for him and Mercedes. The team had high hopes after a disappointing 2022 season but they're still the third fastest grid on the team behind Red Bull and Aston Martin, who have had a majestic start to the season.

Did Lewis Hamilton's finish in Australia imply a positive performance for Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton finished P2 in Australia earlier this month, recording Mercedes' best performance this season. The start of the race was even more promising for the Silver Arrows as George Russell was able to pull ahead of eventual winner Max Verstappen. Russell had a decent race until a power unit issue forced him to retire.

Despite the positive signs Down Under, it's unclear if Mercedes' performance was a sign of better things to come. In the first three races, this was the only race they looked competitive in. At the same time, Aston Martin have been consistently performing well since the start.

There is reason for Mercedes fans to be optimistic, however, as the team is planning to introduce significant upgrades to the W14 as the season develops. Toto Wolff hinted at an apparent change in the design concept of the car after the race in Bahrain.

The Silver Arrows are hopeful that a change in tactics will help them compete with Red Bull. While the team might not be able to win a championship this season, they could get some Grand Prix victories to their name.

Poll : 0 votes