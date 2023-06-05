Lewis Hamilton's piece of advice to Lando Norris after their first-lap contact at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP 

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about Lando Norris colliding with him on the first lap of the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. Both British drivers were trying to overtake each other when the left front wing end plate of Norris' McLaren collided with Hamilton's right rear tire.

Unfortunately, Norris had to pit for a front wing change, which completely ruined his race. Whereas the Mercedes driver finished the race in third position.

Speaking in the drivers' press conference after the race, Lewis Hamilton recalled the collision and explained Max Verstappen's and Carlos Sainz's movements around turn one. He also praised Lando Norris' performance and was sad to see his movement which caused the collision. The seven-time world champion said:

"I just felt a big hit from behind but obviously Max and Carlos went quite wide and deep into Turn 1 and then they were coming back across, and I basically got in the wake, so I had to be patient, and then I got a hit from behind. I think it was a shame for Lando because he did such an amazing job yesterday."

Later on, Lewis Hamilton explained how he would have overtaken Lando Norris anyway, even if he had overtaken him on lap one, simply because of the race pace difference. He indirectly advised the young Briton to be more patient in these kinds of situations.

"It’s great to see McLaren up there on the second row and I think today even if he was ahead of me going into the corner, we would have overtaken him because we had slightly more pace race trim-wise. And so yeah, not ended up being a great result for him but I think if he was just a little more patient today, he would have had probably a better result but we live and we learn."

Lewis Hamilton determined to chase down Red Bull in the 2023 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton was delighted to stand on the podium after finishing second in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. The seven-time world champion is hungry for more podiums and eventually, his long-awaited race win, which he has not clinched since 2021. Speaking to his former teammate Nico Rosberg in the post-race interview, he said:

"I just really wanted to take my hat off to my team, a big, big thank you to everyone, back to the factory for continuing to push and bring us a little bit closer to the Bulls. They're still a bit ahead of us, but we'll keep chasing them down. But this is an amazing result."

Lewis Hamilton is currently in fourth place with 87 points in the drivers' championship table. However, he is still miles behind the two Red Bull drivers.

