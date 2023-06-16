Lewis Hamilton's remarkable claim ahead of the 2023 F1 Canada GP akin to the infamous 'My team don't make mistakes' quote

Lewis Hamilton recently shed light on what has been going on at Mercedes and how the team is optimistic and doing everything they can to build on the great result in Barcelona.

Both Hamilton and his teammate, George Russell, finished on the podium in the Spanish GP, partially due to the new upgrade package brought by the team.

Speaking to the media Lewis Hamilton initially explained how the team has been through several rough patches, but there have been some wins and good days for them, even though they were not about winning the race or championship. He said:

"We've gone through a tough patch, and we're kind of like on that up[ward curve]. I feel like at some of the races, we've had wins, it's just about perspective because, of course, we've not been in first place. But there have been many wins."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team



Lewis Hamilton loves Canada.

Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton explained that he and his team are focused on moving forward, especially after his double podium finish in Spain. He applauded the engineering and development team and claimed that they are the best in the sport.

"The steps we've taken at the last race as a team to be on the podium with both drivers, that was a win for us. We're just focused; we know where we need to go. We don't know everything of how to get there, but we know that together, we can get there if we just keep our heads down."

He added:

"The science, the engineering at our team is fantastic; we've got a great development team. I honestly think we've got the best development team; it's as good, if not better than any team in the sport, and so we just need to keep chipping away."

This shows how determined Lewis Hamilton is despite one and a half years of struggle in F1. Signs are looking quite optimistic for Mercedes, and the team could bounce back if the rest of the upgrade packages are as good as the last one.

Former F1 world champion on how Lewis Hamilton's not 100% focused on racing anymore

Former F1 driver Mika Hakkinen recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton and how his priorities could be gradually changing as he is getting older.

The Finn explained how as drivers get older, it is difficult for them to race against stronger and younger drivers like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, etc. Speaking to Unibet, Hakkinen said:

"When you get older, priorities change. It’s not easy to find the strength to compete against younger opponents, and Lewis is experiencing this dynamic firsthand at Mercedes against George Russell. Formula 1 is suddenly no longer the only thing you wake up and get up in the morning for, so we’ll have to see how long Lewis can find the motivation to continue against younger and highly competitive drivers."

Mika Häkkinen



For me, it would be a big surprise. Because as you grow older as a



Of course Ferrari money could motivate him but there are other motivators too. Lewis is not thinking only about F1 anymore.

Of course, Lewis Hamilton is also focused on several movements to eliminate gender inequality, racism, etc. Furthermore, he has also stated his interest in fashion and has constantly attended various fashion shows as well.

