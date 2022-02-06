Lewis Hamilton's social media post mimicked by former F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton's return to social media nearly broke parts of the internet where F1 reigns supreme. Less than 24 hours after the Briton's first social media post in 56 days, one former F1 driver has already found time to try and mimic it.

Former Japanese driver Taki Inoue took to Twitter to do his best impression of Lewis Hamilton with this photo:

Inoue even chose to use the same caption as the one written by the 37-year-old Hamilton on February 5.

Inoue is a former F1 driver who featured in 18 races between 1994 and 1995. The now 58-year-old made his F1 debut at the Japanese Grand Prix in 1994. His final F1 appearance was at the 1995 Australian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has been spotted in New York City, a world away from all the controversies and drama currently swirling around F1.

The seven-time world champion was more reserved than usual in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton was on the cusp of clinching a record-breaking eighth world title before losing the race and the championship to Max Verstappen on the last lap.

While fans are pleased to see Hamilton smiling and on social media again, it is still unclear if the Mercedes driver will indeed be returning to F1 in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton has 'done enough' in F1, should make way for 'younger drivers,' feels Jost Capito

As the world waits to see if Lewis Hamilton will retire from F1 or not, Williams CEO Jost Capito feels the Briton has 'done enough' in the sport and should make way for 'younger drivers'.

Capito was in conversation with RTL Deutschland when he was asked about Hamilton's chances of not returning to F1. He said:

“It really doesn’t matter. They always say that there are not enough places for young drivers and then I think if someone has been world champion seven times, he has actually done enough and can make way for a younger driver.”

Hamilton himself has highlighted the lack of opportunities in F1 and how many talented young drivers get overlooked because of the limited seats available.

The Briton is said to be working to increase diversity in the sport while also making it more accessible to people who aren't just wealthy.

