Lewis Hamilton's silence led to Michael Masi's removal as race director, claims Helmut Marko

Lewis Hamilton's silence after the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season played a role in the removal of Michael Masi as F1 race director, claims Dr. Helmut Marko.

Marko is an advisor to Christian Horner and the Red Bull team. The veteran Austrian is also at the helm of their illustrious junior drivers' program.

In an interview with RTL in Germany, Marko was asked to share his thoughts on Michael Masi's departure from F1 as a result of an FIA reshuffle. The 78-year-old did not mince his words and laid the blame partially on Lewis Hamilton's feet by saying:

“By his [Lewis Hamilton’s] silence, he only wanted to show his dissatisfaction with the situation and the decisions. Part of that behaviour subsequently also led to [Michael] Masi being removed from his role. I don’t think it’s right. You have to look at his performances over the years.”

Marko feels Masi could have stayed on had he been supported in his stewarding in a better manner. He went on to add, saying:

“If Masi had everything they are going to enter now at his disposal, it would have been easier for him to decide, a video referee and an advisor by his side. Michael is now being sacrificed for that.”

Michael Masi was replaced by former DTM man Niels Wittich and WEC race director Eduardo Freitas. The duo will alternate in the role of the race director.

Mercedes still have 'obstacles to overcome' in 2022, according to Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton feels the Silver Arrows still have 'obstacles to overcome' concerning the development of the new Mercedes W13.

After setting a personal fastest time of 1:19.138 on the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, the seven-time world champion shared his thoughts with the media. He said:

“It’s been an interesting few days. It’s not been the easiest, or the most smooth running. We’ve definitely had some obstacles to overcome. But we’ve got through as much as we wanted – of course we can always do more laps but I’m happy with today’s. I think I almost got 100 laps in today, so for half a day running, that’s not too bad. We’re a little bit behind on the last two days. The car’s a lot different to previous years to drive, as are the tires, but we’re working our way through it.”

Hamilton and Mercedes have now set their sights firmly on Bahrain. The host of the next pre-season testing session will also be the venue for the F1 2022 season-opener later this month.

