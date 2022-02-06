Lewis Hamilton's silence 'exploited' by Mercedes, according to Dutch F1 journalist

Lewis Hamilton's silence was 'exploited' by Mercedes, according to Dutch F1 journalist Erik van Haren.

Hamilton removed himself from the public eye in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton ended a lengthy period away from social media with a post on February 5 amidst speculation of him retiring. All the while Mercedes has used Hamilton for social media content.

His return to social media, Van Haren feels, is enough to dispel any doubts the world may have about the Briton's return. The journalist tweeted, saying:

“If anyone was still in doubt as to whether Hamilton would continue, it now seems clear. Mercedes also exploits the attention well on social media. Time to start the season again. #F1”

Hamilton's current contract at Mercedes is valid for the next two seasons, so logic dictates that he will return to the Silver Arrows for 2022. Reports indicate that the 37-year-old is contemplating retirement after losing the 2021 drivers' world championship under controversial circumstances.

Nothing is official yet, however, and is still in the realms of speculation. Mercedes has mentioned that both their drivers will be present at the digital launch of their upcoming W13 on February 18. It could be the first time the seven-time world champion addresses the press since his interview with Jenson Button at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton will be 'back twice as strong' in 2022, feels Valtteri Bottas

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas believes Lewis Hamilton will be even stronger when the new F1 season gets underway.

The Finn, who will turn out for Alfa Romeo this season, was Hamilton's Mercedes teammate between 2017 and 2021. Bottas feels the Briton will be raring to go after narrowly missing out on last year's world title. He said:

“I think the last race of this season was a good example. I saw him many days after the race and the mood was still like at a funeral. Even when he knows it wasn’t him who lost that race and he was robbed of it, you know, it’s hard to swallow it being taken away like that. But you just wait and he’ll be back twice as strong as he does every time, that’s who he is.”

Bottas was replaced at Mercedes by George Russell, who joined Lewis Hamilton to make an all-British driving pair for the Silver Arrows.

