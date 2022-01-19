Lewis Hamilton's silence is "not the problem," according to F1 journalist

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's silence after the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been making news as it amplifies speculation regarding the Brit's retirement from the sport. F1 journalist Scott Mitchell says Hamilton “felt the race and title fight was ‘manipulated’” and that the FIA should realize the severity of the situation.

In a race that saw several controversial calls from race director Michael Masi, Hamilton was denied a race victory and a championship, both of which went to Max Verstappen. The team and its fans argue that the race should have ended under caution if the safety car period had been handled in the manner prescribed in the rules. This would've resulted in the 37-year-old winning his record-breaking eighth world championship.

Formula 1 @F1



Here's to many more happy memories Sir Lewis!



#F1 Celebrating the birthdays of one of our greatest champions, and our very own centurionHere's to many more happy memories Sir Lewis! Celebrating the birthdays of one of our greatest champions, and our very own centurion 💜Here's to many more happy memories Sir Lewis! 🎉#F1 https://t.co/WjfZXBJp7L

Scott Mitchell said that the longer the silence, the stronger the doubts will be regarding his retirement. He continued:

“But his silence is not the problem, it’s a consequence of inaction elsewhere – and his future is getting tangled in a mess of someone else’s making. Hamilton’s silence has been interpreted by some as the actions of a sore loser, accompanied by inevitable criticisms and advice he should just accept what happened and move on, or ‘come back stronger’”

Lewis Hamilton "will be back", says Martin Brundle

The former race driver said Lewis will be back for the 2022 season (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton is still at his peak and will be back for the 2022 season, says F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle. He was in conversation with yet another F1 driver, Johnny Herbert, when making this comment. Brundle said:

“I’m sure Toto has been asked by Lewis, ‘what are you doing about this?’ But Formula 1 is fantastically successful for the Mercedes-Benz brand, while Lewis is 37 years old and we know he’s driving at his peak, incredibly determined and competitive. He’ll be back.”

Herbert did not hold himself back, saying it would be awkward for Lewis Hamilton to return to the sport with the person who cost him his title still in charge, referring to Michael Masi. He said:

“I think as a driver, and for Sir Lewis, I think he feels very aggrieved that his championship was taken away and you would not want…and I would not want, to have the man who made the wrong decision, the wrong call, that then lost me a world championship, I’d be very very angry if he was allowed back.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anurag C