Lewis Hamilton's sporadic qualifying form put down to years of running the fastest car by F1 pundit

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve did not hold back his comments as he targeted Lewis Hamilton for his poor qualifying sessions in recent times.

The Mercedes driver had another poor qualifying session for the Las Vegas GP on Friday, as he could only manage a P11 slot, which would turn into P10 due to Carlos Sainz's penalty. The result looked even worse after his teammate George Russell qualified P4, to start in P3.

While speaking on the Post-Show on F1TV, Jacques Villeneuve pointed out Lewis Hamilton's inability to setup the car correctly. He said:

“It seems to be a peaky car with a very small window of operation, and it’s very hard to set up. George seems to be better than that. You have to remember, Lewis spent so many years with an easy car to drive with extra horsepower from the rest of the grid."

"Even if they didn’t have the right strategy, the right setup, they would still win. When you have to go back to get that last tenth, you’re not used to it anymore and you need to get the ball rolling.”

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P11 qualifying in Las Vegas

The seven-time world champion was not pleased with his qualifying performance as he termed the session as "horrible" and stated that he had "no grip" to extract the maximum performance.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton explained:

"That wasn’t a great Qualifying session, but it is what it is. I really struggled for grip out there and we didn’t manage to get the tyres working throughout the whole session. It’s not ideal but it’s an issue I’ve been dealing with for a while."

Hamilton slightly improved on his qualifying position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, bagging P7 in the main race. He struggled with tyre issues but managed to keep it together, even finishing ahead of George Russell in P8.