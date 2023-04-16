Lewis Hamilton's teammates: Where are they now?

Lewis Hamilton has earned himself the nickname 'teammate killer' because of his ability to dominate teammates. Since his debut in the sport in 2007, only three drivers have been able to beat the seven-time world champion in a season. Let's take a look at where his teammates are now:

In 2007, he and Fernando Alonso finished on equal points and missed out on the championship by a point. In 2023, both legends are still going toe-to-toe against each other on the track.

Heikki Kovalainen was teammates with the Briton for two seasons in 2008 and 2009 but could not get on the same level as Hamilton. This year, Kovalainen will make his Extreme E debut for JBXE and will be partnered with Hedda Hosas.

Both Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg got the better of Lewis Hamilton in their time as teammates. Both drivers now work as pundits for Sky Sports. Valtteri Bottas, meanwhile, was arguably Hamilton's best teammate in F1, as he and Hamilton guided Mercedes to five championships, but he could never really get the better of the Briton in the driver's championship.

"I think that’s the biggest problem with Lewis Hamilton" - Jenson Button

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button has said that the seven-time champion has been struggling with the feel of the W14. While commentating during Sky's coverage of the Australian GP, he said:

“It’s with what he’s not feeling. I think that’s the biggest problem with Lewis. The way he drives, he’s quite aggressive on the throttle, quite aggressive on the brake, and he does everything through the steering wheel, so he really needs to feel what’s happening through the rear of the car through his arms."

He continued:

“He’s not getting that, so he doesn’t have that confidence to push the car, and these cars are tricky anyway, especially in qualifying, and if he doesn’t have that confidence, he’s not able to get the maximum out of it.”

Interestingly, his second-place finish in Melbourne is Lewis Hamilton's best result of the season so far, as he achieved his first podium of 2023.

He held off the challenge of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and even took the lead for a couple of laps in one of the red-flag restarts. Hamilton will look to build on that result and find some consistency this year.

Poll : 0 votes