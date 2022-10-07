Lewis Hamilton says F1 cost-cap breach would be 'bad for the sport'

Lewis Hamilton has urged for transparency in the ongoing F1 cost-cap breach investigation. The Briton believes that transparency is integral to maintaining the credibility of the sport with its fan base.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, about the budget cap situation, the Briton said:

"I think it is imperative honestly, just for transparency. I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don't really know enough about it and obviously there's lots of conversations going on in the background but no one truly knows. There's different numbers and different things being said here and there so. I was expecting those results, like you, to come out yesterday. I would like to think that if it is being delayed it is because it is being taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammed will do..and is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport, I hope. I think it will be bad for the sport if action wasn't taken, if there is a breach. But I don't know if there is so I'll wait, just as you."

While the Briton admitted not having any involvement or too much knowledge about the cost-cap breach, he claimed he was waiting just like the rest of the audience for news about it. Expressing faith in current FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his structure, Lewis Hamilton believes it is important there is transparency in the matter for the sake of the fans and the integrity of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes were unable to bring enough updates in 2021 due to cost-cap

Lewis Hamilton claimed that Mercedes had to forgo many of the updates on their car in 2021 due to the applicable cost caps and development being restricted to within the 145 million US dollars limit. Hamilton also pointed out that while his team stopped bringing their updates post-Silverstone, Red Bull did not. The Briton explained that the updates added a few tenths of a second of speed to the car, which made it a difficult developmental race to keep up with.

Explaining the updates brought in in 2021, Lewis Hamilton said:

"For sure, because then we are putting in question our values, the integrity of the sport. I remember last year, as a driver you are always asking for updates. Updates, updates, updates. Whether it's fuel or whatever it is. I remember in Silverstone we got our last update and I think that was almost three-tenths. Pretty certain it cost less than a million. But I remember after that, needing more updates. But then seeing trucks from those guys [Red Bull]. Updates continuing to come for the other car. I remember thinking, 'Jesus, it's going to be hard to beat them in the championship if they keep bringing updates'."

"So, it is so integral to the development race because if we had another half a million to spend, we would have been in a different position at some of the following races if we would have just bought another floor - which we could have easily done. But that's not the name of the game and I am grateful that our team is very strict and we are doing an amazing job. So yeah, it needs to be taken serious as I said."

Currently, Red Bull are rumored to have breached the cost cap. While the drivers have steered clear from commenting on the previous year's championship, the complex subject has become a discussion clouding the Japanese GP, where the Max Verstappen, the 2021 rival to Lewis Hamilton, is expected to wrap up his second title.

