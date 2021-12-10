"I don't waste energy" - Lewis Hamilton says he's not worried about losing F1 title through 'unfair' means

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the potential unfairness in the season finale of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He said that he doesn’t waste any energy worrying about the possibility of the drivers’ championship being decided by a race-ending collision.

The seven-time world champion is on course to break Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles if he wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Since 2017, Lewis Hamilton has won four consecutive world titles after successfully fending off a resurgent Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel.

However, this year’s championship has been the closest ever in F1 history. The top drivers, i.e., Hamilton and Max Verstappen, head into the final round of the championship level on points. This has only happened one other time, i.e., Emmerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni in 1974.

A FIA press conference was held ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. During this, Lewis Hamilton was asked if he had any concerns that the championship may not be won fairly this weekend, he said:

"No, I honestly don't give it any energy. I'm here to do the best job I can do with this incredible team. We never thought that we would be neck and neck going into the last race. We have had an amazing recovery collectively as a team. We've been in a great position these last few races, so we go full steam ahead with that same focus. We don't waste energy things that we that are out of our control."

Lewis Hamilton says he is fighting for his eighth championship as if it's his first

At 36, Lewis Hamilton has achieved more than most Formula 1 drivers despite hailing from a working-class, mixed-race family. Hamilton has consistently broken records that were previously thought to be unbreakable.

A few examples of the numerous records include most driver’s championships – seven (tied with Michael Schumacher). He also has most wins (103), most poles (103), most points (4146.5), and more.

Despite being the most statistically successful driver in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton has always remained relatively humble. Since 2015, he has had the option to run No.1 on his car, usually reserved for the world champion. However, Hamilton has stuck to the number he chose in 2014, i.e., No.44, which has been part of his junior formula.

Formula 1 @F1



And



One race to go...



🇦🇪 A record eighth world title has been the target in 2021And @LewisHamilton has risen to the challenge in the same way as alwaysOne race to go... #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 A record eighth world title has been the target in 2021 And @LewisHamilton has risen to the challenge in the same way as alwaysOne race to go...#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/A62ECE7TlG

He was asked during the FIA press conference about winning his eighth world title. On whether winning his eighth world title would be his biggest achievement compared to his past achievements, Lewis Hamilton said:

"At the moment it feels like just another championship for me. I don't look at it as part of a multiple. I always look at every season and every year as you start from ground zero and you're fighting you're the hunter and you're fighting from the moment you start training. The moment you get into the new year, and you're training and focused on winning."

He added:

Also Read Article Continues below

"I don't turn up with number one on my car, I turn up with number 44. I don't consider myself the champion that year, I consider myself the one that's fighting for a championship."

Edited by Aditya Singh