Lewis Hamilton sends his blessing to mom-to-be and tennis titan Serena Williams

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton could not hold back his excitement over the news that his friend and tennis legend Serena Williams is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed her pregnancy at the MET Gala, where she was accompanied by her husband. The duo already have a daughter Olympia Ohanian, born in 2017. Lewis Hamilton commented on Williams's Instagram story and gave her his blessings.

He wrote:

"Many Blessings"

The seven-time world champion is very close to the American tennis icon and has never shied away from showing praise for her. Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in 2022, Hamilton wrote on his social media handles:

“Taking a moment before the race today to show my appreciation and gratitude to the greatest of all time, Serena Williams. We will never see another Serena. She’s one of a kind; She came through like a wrecking ball and has been so spectacular to witness. She has such fierceness, power, and strength in both body and mind. To be so bold, Black, brave and, above all, a kind and caring human being is beautiful.”

“I still think he’s one of the best ever, but at the same time, he’s been lucky" - Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton

The two-time world champion mentioned that Lewis Hamilton has been really lucky to have gotten the chance to drive some of the most dominant F1 cars and rack up championships.

Speaking to MARCA, Alonso said:

“I have a lot of respect for him. After all, we have had very little overlap in our careers in the same place. Maybe this year, we find ourselves racing together and with similar cars, in this part of the year. In Australia, we were within two seconds of each other the whole race and it was a very close fight."

“I still think he’s one of the best ever, but at the same time, he’s been lucky or lucky enough to be in a dominant car for many years and when that happens, Schumacher won seven titles, Lewis won seven, [Max] Verstappen is on his way to his third, I won two. To be a champion, you need the best car.”

He added:

“It would have been a different story for us and for all the drivers. If he had any problems at Mercedes in those years, Bottas could have five titles. That’s how it works."

Many have often questioned whether Lewis Hamilton's seven titles were achieved based on his skills behind the wheel or the dominant cars he got to drive in his career.

