Lewis Hamilton set to reunite with former friend amidst major shuffle in his management team

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly reunite with former right-hand man Mark Hynes ahead of the 2024 season.

The duo were highly successful in their five years together, with Hynes serving as the CEO of Hamilton's Project Forty-Four management company. The Briton won four out of his seven world championships in that period. Their partnership ended ahead of the 2021 season as Hynes left to focus on other commitments.

As reported by The Telegraph, Hynes will focus solely on Lewis Hamilton's "racing activities." A spokesperson told the outlet:

“Over the coming months, Lewis will be expanding his company Project Forty Four, which was set up in 2014, and will be making exciting appointments and announcements as he continues to grow his entrepreneurial business and investment interests.

“Lewis is looking forward to the beginning of the new Formula One season and he will be working with Marc Hynes, his long-term friend and former colleague who will be providing his expertise to assist Lewis on the track. Marc will be solely focused on racing activities and supporting Lewis’s commitment to bringing the fight back to the top spot.”

Lewis Hamilton speaks about his 'extra nice' pole position in Budapest in 2023

Lewis Hamilton snatched a surprise pole during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest to the delight of his many fans.

Speaking with Formula 1 Magazine, the Mercedes driver explained the importance of these moments in his life as he hadn't been at the front of the grid since Saudi Arabia 2021, the last race win of his career. He said:

"Sure. Because no matter how much you try to appreciate everything that comes your way; When things go wrong, when you have had difficult times, then you really appreciate it. Take the coronavirus period for example. Many of us got sick and lost our taste for a while, for example.

"Once recovered, you appreciate your taste much more. So I think it is logical that pole in Hungary felt extra nice, especially because I had missed it for so long.”

Lewis Hamilton will hope that he can get many such moments as he experienced in Budapest last season and even claim a race win to his name in 2024.