Lewis Hamilton set to take on fresh turbocharger and MGU-H ahead of 2022 F1 French GP

Mercedes will be fitting a fresh turbocharger and MGU-H to Lewis Hamilton’s W13 ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP. The new components are the final units among a total of three each allowed under the regulations for the entire season. Hence, any further fresh component changes in the future for the Briton will lead to an automatic grid penalty. However, Mercedes can still cycle between the freshly installed components and the older components depending on power and reliability requirements.

Both Hamilton and George Russell are also currently using their second and final Control Electronics and Energy Store units each. Hence, power unit issues in upcoming races could potentially lead to both drivers taking on fresh components outside the allotment, thereby incurring grid penalties.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #FrenchGP Hamilton with a new turbo and MGU-H, his third so no penalty but they're the last ones before a grid drop. Both Mercedes drivers with their second (of two) energy store and control electronics too #F1 Hamilton with a new turbo and MGU-H, his third so no penalty but they're the last ones before a grid drop. Both Mercedes drivers with their second (of two) energy store and control electronics too #F1 #FrenchGP

Total number power unit elements used by Mercedes drivers in 2022

Driver Internal combustion unit Turbo MGU-H MGU-K Energy Store Control Electronics Exhaust Lewis Hamilton 2 3 3 2 2 2 3 George Russell 2 2 2 2 2 2 3

Lewis Hamilton thankful for Mercedes’ impeccable reliability record in 2022

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his appreciation for Mercedes’ impeccable reliability so far this season, despite the team's early season struggles with porpoising, helping the Briton score consistent points. Speaking to GPfans, the seven-time world champion said:

“One really great thing is we’ve got really good reliability, which I think is a real tribute to all the great work all the team are doing at both factories.”

He added:

“So, we just got to keep our heads down, keep working and try and focus on attacking, to improve.”

Hamilton is the only driver to have finished every race in 2022, courtesy of the Silver Arrows’ nearly bulletproof reliability this season, especially compared to rival power unit manufacturers Ferrari and RPBT, who have suffered consecutive failures in the last few races.

Meanwhile, the German team has also been slowly building momentum in the last few races with consecutive podium finishes for Hamilton after its early season woes. Having seemingly found fixes to some of its biggest issues, the team is in much better shape at the French GP than it has been all season.

The extreme temperatures forecasted for the weekend will play into the team’s hands, given that the W13 is not as hard on its tires compared to its rival cars. While some have boldly predicated a double podium for the team, it is more likely that Hamilton will continue to be a thorn in the frontrunners side once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far