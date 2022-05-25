"If not this year, as looks likely, then next year" - Lewis Hamilton won't settle without an eighth F1 title, feels the sport's managing director

F1 managing director and former Mercedes boss Ross Brawn believes Lewis Hamilton isn’t ready to leave the sport without clinching an eighth world title.

Brawn believes the Briton will be hoping to challenge for the title next season if Mercedes fail to join Ferrari and Red Bull up front this season. Speaking to the Evening Standard, he said:

“Amid all the glitz and glamour, you still have a very determined racing driver. He’s still supremely fit and capable. I’m pretty certain he wants to win that eighth championship and if not this year, as looks likely, then next year.”

Following Mercedes' struggles during earlier races this season, questions regarding Lewis Hamilton’s future were raised, with many suggesting that the Briton might retire from F1 at the end of the current season.

The seven-time world champion has, however, brushed off such suggestions, even labeling some as “silly”. Nevertheless, he has conceded that his pre-season hopes of being able to compete for the championship might be over.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Yesterday was another day that reminded me just how much I love this sport. Going from your emotions hitting the floor to ending on a high is such a thrill. All of our hard work as a team is starting to pay off. Together we are making progress! Can’t wait for this weekend. Yesterday was another day that reminded me just how much I love this sport. Going from your emotions hitting the floor to ending on a high is such a thrill. All of our hard work as a team is starting to pay off. Together we are making progress! Can’t wait for this weekend. https://t.co/fsNLeocoap

Brawn also believes Mercedes will be ready to challenge for the title come next season if they fail to fix their issues in 2022. He added, saying:

“I don’t know enough about what Mercedes’ issues are to know if they can be fixed with the concept of car they have or whether they have to review the concept. They will sort it out, I’m sure; but it’s obviously very fragile what they are dealing with.”

Given their turnaround in Spain after bringing in a raft of upgrades, the team is still hopeful of being able to join Red Bull and Ferrari in the title fight somewhere down the line this season.

Lewis Hamilton “sacrificing” races to solve Mercedes issues: Brawn

Ross Brawn believes Lewis Hamilton is “sacrificing his races” to help Mercedes solve the W13’s issues.

Brawn felt Hamilton was experimenting with his car; trying out different setups and collecting valuable data for the team, resulting in poor race results, while his teammate George Russell was taking a more conventional approach. Speaking to the Evening Standard, Brawn said:

“He’s probably sacrificing the races in a way to try to get the information and data the team can use to solve the problem. George is following a more conventional path and Lewis is trying to set out to solve the problem. That’s why I think people saying George has outqualified and outraced him in the last few races can’t see the bigger picture.”

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Damn, Lewis Hamilton says he won the European Formula A championship with a broken wrist when he was 15 years old. Damn, Lewis Hamilton says he won the European Formula A championship with a broken wrist when he was 15 years old. https://t.co/plVXl13tzL

At face value, George Russell has had the upper hand at Mercedes this season with almost double the points haul compared to his more experienced teammate.

Lewis Hamilton, however, has often shown comparable and even much superior pace to Russell on various occasions this season. Unfortunately, due to some unlucky events such as ill-timed safety cars and first lap collisions, he has been unable to convert that strong pace into good results.

