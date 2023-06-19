Lewis Hamilton shares aspirations of battling Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso for the F1 title

Lewis Hamilton admits that Max Verstappen and Red Bull are miles ahead of everyone on the grid, but expressed his desire to have a three-way battle between himself, the Dutchman, and Fernando Alonso for the title.

Hamilton and Mercedes have seen a major improvement in their performance over the last couple of races, fighting for podium places in the Spanish GP and the Canadian GP.

Speaking in the drivers' press conference after the race, where he finished third, the seven-time World Champion initially clarified that he was not frustrated with Max Verstappen dominating the sport. The Brit said he expects Red Bull to win every race if their car encounters no issues or if Aston Martin does not develop their car drastically. He said:

"Beyond. It’s not a frustration anymore, if it ever was. It's… you know how it is, and you know what you're faced with, and there's nothing I can do about their amazing performance. It's likely that they will win every race, moving forward this year, unless the Astons and us put a lot more performance on the cars or their car doesn’t finish."

deni @fiagirly #CanadianGP : Lewis Hamilton says not being able to catch Max is no longer a frustration:



“It’s not a frustration anymore, if it ever was. You know how it is, you know what you’re faced with and there’s nothing I can do about their amazing performance.” 🧵 : Lewis Hamilton says not being able to catch Max is no longer a frustration:“It’s not a frustration anymore, if it ever was. You know how it is, you know what you’re faced with and there’s nothing I can do about their amazing performance.” 🧵 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦: Lewis Hamilton says not being able to catch Max is no longer a frustration:“It’s not a frustration anymore, if it ever was. You know how it is, you know what you’re faced with and there’s nothing I can do about their amazing performance.” 🧵

Lewis Hamilton also explained that the gap to Red Bull was tricky to close, especially due to the regulations. Nonetheless, he stated he was happy to be fighting for podium finishes and being in the mix with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso. The Mercedes driver concluded:

"It's not easy with the regulations to find the amount of performance that they have, advantage-wise. They've got to be 30 points upon us in certain points through the lap and we've got some work to do. But it's not that it's frustrating, I just, as I said, look forward to… I'm happy to firstly be back in the mix and I'm just hoping at some stage we can have it all a little bit more level so we can get back to some of the good races we had back in 2021. And to have all three of us in a super-tight battle would be sick."

Lewis Hamilton sums up his race in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton expressed his satisfation with a third-place finish at the Canadian GP. In a post-race media interaction, the Mercedes driver explained how it was a great race weekend for him and the team. He admitted that Aston Martin has taken a step forward with new upgrades, but his team will also be bringing more to the upcoming races. He said:

"It's been a great weekend for us. We are slowly chipping away. The Astons took a little bit of a step ahead this weekend when they added the upgrade. We are working on bringing some more moving forwards. But to have this consistency and be up on the podium in Montreal, which is such an incredible city and we get such a great crowd here every year without fail."

Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship table with 102 points, 15 points behind Fernando Alonso and 37 points ahead of his teammate George Russell.

Poll : 0 votes