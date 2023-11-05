Lewis Hamilton shares battling anxiety and taking therapy as he explains the reason for his social media activity dropping

Lewis Hamilton spoke about the activities he does off the track that help him retain his mental health and focus, revealing why he constantly drops off from social media.

The Mercedes driver has been outspoken about mental health issues and how to avert them. Sharing a few of the techniques he uses for himself regularly, Lewis Hamilton revealed just how much work he has to do off the track to keep him motivated and focused on the sport.

Being a Formula 1 driver can take a heavy toll on a person, both physically and mentally, hence it becomes important that drivers focus on their physical and mental fitness. Hamilton told Sky Sports F1:

"I have never spoken about it, but I've had to do a lot of work in the back. Whether it's working through therapy, whether it's taking on like finding different outlets, whether it's, reading more, whether it's doing meditation, whether it's trying to pull in more tools to my arsenal so that I can deal with the challenges that I'm facing."

Lewis Hamilton then explained why he remains absent from social media quite a few times, talking about the anxieties he has:

"You know, you don't see me on social media a huge amount because there are anxieties that I have."

There was a long time after the 2021 world championship when the seven-time World Champion was absent from all social media. It was only after months that he marked his return online.

Lewis Hamilton worries for Brazil GP as Sergio Perez extends his lead in second position

After regular poor performances from him, Sergio Perez's second position in the standings became Hamilton's target for the season. Entering the Brazilian GP, the latter was rather confident about getting closer to Checo, as only 20 points separated them, but after the Sprint race earlier, things changed.

Lewis Hamilton had a good start, and it seemed apparent that the two would finish close, but later in the race, he kept losing out and could only finish P7. This happened while Perez took P3 in the race, extending his lead over the Briton. He was disappointed after the race, as he told Sky Sports F1:

"It was horrible. It was not enjoyable whatsoever. I had a good start and then after that just struggled with the balance. A lot of understeer, then snap oversteer, and I was just fighting the car from very early on."

Lewis Hamilton is now worried about the main race later today (November 5) because he faced issues with his tires degrading in the Sprint:

"Then I had no tyres in the end. I don't really know how I'm going to fix that for (the Grand Prix) tomorrow."

With only three races to go in the season, Perez currently has a 24-point lead over Hamilton in third place. If the Mercedes remains competitive enough, then he might achieve his target. However, the crew at Red Bull, including Max Verstappen, is confident about Checo, as Verstappen stated in an earlier interview, mentioning the pace advantage the RB19 has.