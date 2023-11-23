Lewis Hamilton shares insight into what he plans to do once he retires from F1

Lewis Hamilton recently shared what he will indulge in once he retires from Formula 1. It is safe to say that the seven-time world champion is in the latter stages of his career. However, he has a lot of hobbies and missions to keep himself busy after he stops racing.

Speaking to Channel 4, the 38-year-old mentioned how he would design clothes and produce films. He also talked about his new non-alcoholic tequila, Almave, and even the Neat Burger company.

Apart from that, the Briton also has a new clothing line named '+44'. Hamilton also has a charitable foundation called 'Mission 44', where he supports underserved and underprivileged youngsters.

“I have a lot going on,” he said. “Designing clothes, producing movies and documentaries. I have my non-alcoholic tequila, I have Neat Burger that I'm helping push and grow. I've got Plus 44, which I'm working on to improve. I've got a sportswear brand that I'm starting. I’ve mission 44, which has taken a lot of work."

Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton gave a shoutout to his massive team, which is helping him manage all these avenues. However, he claimed that he still loves driving in F1 and physically feels great. The Mercedes star concluded:

“I have a huge team. So if there's a point where I dropped the microphone, I'm good. But I'm going to hold on for a while [in F1]. I still just love what I'm doing. And I feel great physically. It's still a challenge, I still feel I'm able to give as good as I get.”

Lewis Hamilton wants to race in Africa before retiring from Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, has stated that he wants F1 to be hosted in Africa. A few months ago, he claimed that he is constantly checking up on whether the sport's seniors are thinking of hosting a race in Africa or not. He even gave some suggestions that a race could be held in Johannesburg or even Cape Town.

"I want to race in Africa," he said in an interview with GQ Sports.

"Last year I went and traveled around there. I’m pushing very hard, constantly calling and being like, 'Where are we at with that Grand Prix?' I want to race there before I retire. I’ve raced everywhere else. South Africa, like Johannesburg, would be amazing. Cape Town could be awesome," Lewis Hamilton added.

Africa has hosted an F1 race previously at the Kyalami Circuit in South Africa, all the way back in 1993.