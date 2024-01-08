Lewis Hamilton showcases new 13-time Grammy winner’s tattoo on his leg

Lewis Hamilton was recently seen with a new tattoo on his leg featuring 13-time Grammy winning artist, 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who turned 39 recently, has more than fifteen tattoos. Michael Jackson's iconic dance move from his 1988 Bad album tour is the most recent addition to the list, as noticed by social media users.

Lewis Hamilton's love for Michael Jackson was made apparent a decade ago when he wore a special dedicated helmet for the popstar during the 2013 United States GP.

The Mercedes driver often receives praise for his unique taste in various forms of art, including his taste in fashion. In a 2018 interview with GQ, Hamilton had explained how he chooses the designs while getting inked, stating how the design can reveal a part of one's life or story. He said:

"I think you should just take your time. I think if you can somehow display your story, your journey to where you are at that point in your life."

Hamilton has the words "Still I Rise" tattooed on his back, accompanied by a large cross with angel wings. There is also a ferocious eagle on his neck with the words "God is Love."

Mercedes reportedly ditch their design concept, fulfilling Lewis Hamilton's wish

Since Hamilton's agonizing defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, the British driver has been desperately searching for his record-breaking eighth world championship. While his spirits have been very high, the cars' performance have not been anywhere close.

The 2022 season came with new aerodynamic regulations, which were mastered by Red Bull, helping them dominate the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In this period, Hamilton failed to win a single Grand Prix.

Mercedes' last win came back during the 2022 Brazilian GP through George Russell.

Hamilton has been outspoken about the design faults of the car, revealing how the floor did not generate enough downforce and many other similar aspects. One of the most glaring errors in the W13 and W14 was the failure of the zero-pod design concept.

Although the team ditched the design halfway through the 2023 season, it did not help them greatly. Despite finishing the season in second place, they remained far behind Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W14 during the 2023 Bahrain GP with the 'zero pod' design (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Heading towards the 2024 F1 season, it has been reported by Motorsport that the team has brought radical changes to their design concept for the W15 as they hope to compete with Red Bull and Max Verstappen at the top. The design policy has shifted from the zero-pod design, which could be amazing for Lewis Hamilton to battle for wins and get back on the top of the F1 table.

According to reports, the cockpit position has been adjusted as per the Briton's suggestions. Furthermore, the gearbox has apparently been made lighter than its predecessor.